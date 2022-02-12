Best Genshin Impact Xingqiu builds in February 2022

Genshin Impact has a massive roster of characters, and Xingqiu is one of the game's most powerful thanks to his versatility and fantastic damage. Fans who need great support should build Xingqiu, as he has remained one of the best choices since the game's release.

He can deal tons of Hydro damage while providing a consistent application for other carriers like Hu Tao or Raiden. Xingqiu is a pretty simple character to build, and his damage is easy to manage. Fans can find a guide to building Xingqiu here.

Genshin Impact: How to build Xingqiu

Xingqiu can take advantage of several of Genshin Impact's best artifact sets, including the Emblem of Severed Fate, the Heart of Depth, and the Noblesse Oblige. Fans will want to prioritize the right set depending on how they want to use their Xingqiu.

A well-equipped Xingqiu can easily carry his team through the Spiral Abyss and the most challenging bosses in the game. Here's what players should prioritize for a support build:

4-PC Emblem of Severed Fate:

Sands of Time: ATK% or Energy Recharge%

Goblet: Hydro DMG Bonus

Circlet: Crit DMG or Crit Rate depending on which is needed

Plume and Flower: Best stats available, leaning towards Crit stats and Energy Recharge

The Emblem of Severed Fate set works incredibly well on Xingqiu as it provides him with extra Energy Recharge to keep his powerful burst up. It also increases the damage of his Elemental Burst accordingly with his Energy Recharge, giving Xingqiu even more damage. This is one of Xingqiu's best builds and allows him to be a fantastic support.

Xingqiu Main DPS build

While Xingqiu can't function amazingly well as the main DPS due to his long cooldowns, he can still perform decently with a good team. Genshin Impact fans who want to use Xingqiu as their primary source of damage will want to utilize the Heart of Depth artifact set, which will significantly boost his Hydro damage. Here's what to look for:

4-PC Heart of Depth:

Sands of Time: ATK%

Goblet: Hydro DMG Bonus

Circlet: Crit DMG or Crit Rate depending on which is needed

Plume and Flower: Best stats available, leaning towards Crit stats and ATK%

This build will allow Xingqiu to deal massive damage with his Elemental Skill and cut through enemies quickly with his Sword Rain.

Genshin Impact's diverse builds are part of what makes the game so fun for players, and Xingqiu can do a ton.

