Genshin Impact leaks reveal Xiao's signature artifacts: Set bonuses explained

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a new set of artifacts that seem perfect for Xiao, Liyue's vigilant protector. Xiao is a powerful five-star Anemo main DPS, and unfortunately for a majority of the game's release, he hasn't had an artifact set that synergizes well with his kit. Thanks to this leak, it seems that will change in the near future, with a set that is tailormade for Xiao's playstyle.

Fans who love using Xiao in their team will definitely want to start preparing their Resin in advance, as this set will be invaluable on the powerful Yaksha.

Xiao's new artifact set in Genshin Impact revealed

if this is true, then ill stop farming for xiao's artifacts lmaoxojdxjjd he will finally get what he deserves

These new leaks have detailed a powerful and unique set of artifacts for Xiao, and they definitely seem like an improvement over other options. Previously, fans had to take advantage of artifacts like the Shimenawa's Reminiscence and Gladiator's Finale, but this new unnamed set looks to change that. It provides Xiao with these bonuses:

2PC: Increases ATK% by 18%.

4PC: After using an Elemental Burst, the wielder gains an 8% ATK% bonus. Whenever HP is lost, ATK% is increased by 10% up to 4 stacks. This effect will last 16 seconds, and the buff is removed once they leave the field.

This new set works perfectly with Xiao, as no other artifact set synergizes with the health loss after his Burst. The set would provide him with a stacking buff that increases his attack by a massive amount after his Burst. Xiao already deals tons of damage after his Burst, and fans may be able to look forward to even stronger hits after it releases.

Xiao is one of the game's most popular characters, and having a unique artifact set tailored to him will definitely help boost his pickrate. He is unfortunately not chosen often in the game's Spiral Abyss due to his low synergy with other characters. This set may change that however, as the raw damage output may push Xiao into a higher tier. Fans will want to keep a close eye on any new leaks as the numbers on this set could change before release.

Genshin Impact leaks continue to reveal new information about the game in advance, and Xiao fans will definitely be happy about this latest leak.

