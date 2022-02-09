Genshin Impact accidentally distributes Flowing Lights and Colors event rewards, official statement released

Genshin Impact players may be logging into their accounts and noticing something strange as of late, as a small error has occurred in the distribution of the latest event. The Flowing Lights and Colors event is providing players with new daily log-in rewards, but it seems like some fans are getting more rewards than others.

This has come as a pleasant surprise to some, while others are only receiving a single reward.

Flowing Lights and Colors event glitch in Genshin Impact

Enviosity @Enviosity



WHERE ARE MY 2 FREE WISHES?! Anyone just get 2 free wishes accidentally by miHoYo?WHERE ARE MY 2 FREE WISHES?! Anyone just get 2 free wishes accidentally by miHoYo?WHERE ARE MY 2 FREE WISHES?! 😡 https://t.co/I2iJiH0eMo

Genshin Impact's latest event seems to have accidentally distributed two free wishes in a single day. The Flowing Lights and Colors event is meant to provide players with rewards each day, culminating in three free Intertwined Fates. However, today many players logged into their accounts and received two separate day one letters, both with an Intertwined Fate attached.

LunarLiv @LunarLivH So Genshin sent me two of the first Flowing Lights and Colors mail and they both had attachments lol. So Genshin sent me two of the first Flowing Lights and Colors mail and they both had attachments lol. https://t.co/IrP3FknNEi

This means players are getting double the rewards in a single day, which is an amazing surprise. Intertwined Fates are one of the most valuable resources in the game, with players always hunting for as many Fates as possible. These items are what allow for Wishes on the featured banners, making them very sought after. Thanks to this glitch, players will be getting twice the rewards that they would otherwise, which is great news.

Genshin Impact Guides @WorldOfTeyvat Between 2022/02/09 0:00 (server time) and the end of V2.4, all Travelers will receive a total of two copies of the mail "Flowing Lights and Colors" - Lantern Rite Gifts (1/5).



Travelers who have already received two copies will not be able to claim these same rewards again. Between 2022/02/09 0:00 (server time) and the end of V2.4, all Travelers will receive a total of two copies of the mail "Flowing Lights and Colors" - Lantern Rite Gifts (1/5). Travelers who have already received two copies will not be able to claim these same rewards again. https://t.co/YcFSTzL65y

According to the official statement provided in the game, thanks to this glitch, all players will receive a second copy of this in-game mail to make it fair. This means that every player will be receiving four free Intertwined Fates from this update, as opposed to only three. This is great news for any players saving up for future characters like Yae Miko or Kamisato Ayato, or any who are trying their luck at Zhongli and Ganyu.

𝓔𝓷𝓰𝓻. 𝓣𝓱𝓲𝓻𝓭𝔂 @mariowwsuper @Enviosity Just got ganyu bcs of it (1 pull) lol and i'm nowhere near pity since i just pulled zhongli. Thanks mihoyo i guess 🤣 @Enviosity Just got ganyu bcs of it (1 pull) lol and i'm nowhere near pity since i just pulled zhongli. Thanks mihoyo i guess 🤣 https://t.co/zqea6pKdhW

Many fans are making the most of these free wishes, and players won't want to miss out. All they'll need to do to claim their free Intertwined Fate is log in when the event goes live in their timezone and collect it from their in-game mail.

Genshin Impact's latest event may have had a small bug, but players are definitely enjoying the free rewards.

Edited by Siddharth Satish