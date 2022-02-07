Genshin Impact Ayato leaks: Expected release date, signature artifacts, and more

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed Kamisato Ayato's upcoming release, alongside a first look at his design, weapons, and more. Fans of the elder Kamisato will definitely want to get a closer look at these leaks, as they reveal a ton about Ayato.

While there's still a lot that's unknown about him, each leak reveals another tiny bit about this upcoming character. He is set to release during the game's 2.6 update, which is only a month away now. Players can find out more about Kamisato Ayato's release here.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Kamisato Ayato release date revealed

Lumie @lumie_lumie told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A littletold me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A little 🐦 told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6

According to several Genshin Impact sources, Ayato is set to be the first banner of update 2.6. This would mean that he will arrive alongside the update on March 30, giving fans a month to save up their Primogems for his release.

Ayato will likely be a powerful five-star character, though his exact team role is currently unknown. Several leaks have described him as a powerful main DPS who can take down enemies with massive Hydro attacks, while others paint him as an enabler who allows his teammates to succeed.

Thanks to a recent image leak, fans finally got their first glimpse of Ayato. He has a similar appearance to Ayaka, while having a unique clothing style that is unusual for Inazuma. This is likely because as an official, he must deal with characters from other regions often, and thus dresses more formally. Ayato's ties to the Kamisato house can easily be seen in his hair color and overall color scheme, and it's easy to see how the two are related.

Ayato's exclusive artifacts

It appears that Ayato will utilize a unique set of artifacts that may be tailor-made for his playstyle. This isn't unusual, as the last few Genshin Impact characters have all had artifacts that play perfectly well with their kits. Fans will definitely want to save up some extra resin to be able to farm Ayato's artifacts, as they will likely be his best options.

More information on these artifacts will likely arrive soon, as the 2.6 beta has just begun. Fans won't have to wait much longer for more news about Ayato, as the update is only a month away.

