Genshin Impact Flameplume Starflowers (Part 3) guide: How to craft the best quality fireworks

Genshin Impact's newest event tasks players with becoming fireworks masters, giving them the ability to create their own unique explosive display.

Fans will need to tinker with smelting their fireworks until they get them to come out perfect for the best rewards. It can be tricky to get the fireworks to come out right, but with practice, players can make high-quality fireworks every time.

There's a simple method to making sure that the fireworks come out well each time, and fans can find out more about it here.

Genshin Impact: How to craft perfect fireworks

This Lantern Rite has definitely introduced one of the most fun mechanics so far in Genshin Impact, and fans shouldn't miss out on crafting their perfect fireworks show. Making the explosives come out perfectly can be tough, so players will need to pay attention during the smelting process.

The first few fireworks are simple, as they will only need a few clicks to make, but for the final two fireworks, it will be a bit tougher.

Here's how to make them:

Golden Calendula Swirl

The perfect Golden Calendula Swirl (Image via Genshin Impact)

The key to reaching the perfect firework in part three of this quest is to get the quality rating to 5000 before hitting the Complete Smelting button. To do this, fans will need to adjust each of the parameter bars until they reach the golden section. Increasing the bars will require players to select which parameter they want to increase and then click Single Smelt.

But for these more advanced fireworks, players will need to be careful with their selections. Too much heat can push these fireworks past the perfect section, so managing the flow is important.

Fans should focus on using the powerful Decisive Boldness setting for each parameter before switching to the Tactile Sensitivity setting to finish them off.

Kindled Trees by the Moonlit Window

The Perfect Kindled Trees (Image via Genshin Impact)

This one may be difficult because players could accidentally push the bars too far forward if they aren't careful. However, most settings and attempts should work fine, as long as a close eye is kept on endurance.

For players who want to speed through this smelting process, they can use the Meticulousness setting to boost three of the parameters at once before switching to Tactile Sensitivity to push each into the golden zone.

Making the best fireworks can be tough, but it's definitely worth it in the end.

