Cor Lapis locations and best farming routes in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's world is filled with unique and rare materials used to ascend its powerful characters. Cor Lapis is one of these items that users can find in Liyue, and it appears as a glowing amber ore on cliffs and in caves.

Cor Lapis can be found all over Liyue, and there are over 145 different ores that players can find and mine. They can see an interactive map with Cor Lapis locations here, along with a helpful guide video showcasing a great route to farm this mineral.

Genshin Impact: Where to find Cor Lapis

Cor Lapis is spread throughout the region of Liyue, and the mineral only appears here in the land of Geo. This amber-colored ore is necessary to ascend characters like Keqing, Chongyun, and Zhongli.

Fans of Zhongli especially will want to gather as much Cor Lapis as they can if they have recently summoned him from his rerun banner. He will need 168 Cor Lapis to get to level 90, but thanks to this video, gamers can find over 145 Cor Lapis locations in a single journey.

Gamers can also consult this Interactive Map to help chart their course through the region as they collect each piece of Cor Lapis. With luck, they will be able to get as much Cor Lapis as they need in a single run.

Cor Lapis respawns every two days, so after collecting it all, fans may need to head to a friend's world if they still need more.

Mining Cor Lapis is a simple task, as any Claymore user can break it in two to three swings. Players can also use a Geo character to damage them, and Zhongli will destroy them instantly with his Elemental Skill.

Users who don't have these options can use plunging attacks to slowly chip away at the Cor Lapis until it breaks.

Purchasing Cor Lapis

💀 @tsuyumaki if someone didnt knew changshun is selling cor lapis, electro crystals, cheese, sugar and potatoes:) if someone didnt knew changshun is selling cor lapis, electro crystals, cheese, sugar and potatoes:) https://t.co/TSVQrhar8p

Gamers can also head to Liyue Harbor to purchase Cor Lapis from Changshun, a merchant in the city. She sells five Cor Lapis per week, which can help speed up the ascension process. They are pretty expensive, though, so fans should be ready to spend some Mora.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact's farming can take a long time without a guide, but thankfully, with a labeled map, getting enough Cor Lapis takes no time at all.

Edited by Ravi Iyer