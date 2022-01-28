Genshin Impact Wondrous Shadows guide: How to solve 3rd & 4th puzzles in Lantern Rite 2022

Genshin Impact's newest event may leave some players scratching their heads as they struggle with the Wondrous Shadows puzzles. These riddles require fans to turn and assemble strange objects until their true forms are revealed in their shadow.

It may be tough to uncover the truth behind all these secrets, but luckily, fans can find a solution to some of them here. The third and fourth puzzles can be particularly tricky, but figuring them out is simple with the solution in mind.

Genshin Impact 2.4: Wondrous Shadows guide for puzzles 3 and 4

Netネット @NETillustrator

All challenges completed

This is real, no tool assisted

#GenshinImpact #Ganyu Lantern Rite Day 1: Wondrous Shadow SpeedrunAll challenges completedThis is real, no tool assisted Lantern Rite Day 1: Wondrous Shadow SpeedrunAll challenges completedThis is real, no tool assisted#GenshinImpact #Ganyu https://t.co/3pMIcAh1KC

Wondrous Shadows is a unique puzzle styled as part of the 2022 Lantern Rite, where gamers will need to uncover a hidden shadow from several scattered puzzle pieces. By arranging them correctly, users can find the shadow and reveal it, thus creating the shape of an object.

The hardest part of these puzzles is knowing what the shadow should appear as, so with that in mind, it becomes much easier to complete. Here are the two solutions:

Puzzle 3: Kite

The Kite (Image via Genshin Impact)

This puzzle, in particular, can be pretty tricky, as many players may not think of this shape when they imagine a kite. However, it becomes a lot easier to maneuver the pieces into place with some tricky positioning.

Fans will need to ensure to turn the shape until the circular section is at the top and the pointed part is facing downwards. Then, they can turn the piece until the half-circle can be s, while a thin stick shape is cast for the tail. With some slight adjustments, the kite should become visible.

Puzzle 4: Mountain

The solution (Image via Genshin Impact)

This one is seriously tricky, as many gamers might spend time trying to construct a mountain with the pieces they are given. However, the truth is that the pieces are meant to depict a Geo Sigil.

This symbol is well recognized by fans of Liyue and any users of the element, like Zhongli or Arataki Itto. Fans can see this logo whenever the game loads or on one of these characters' precious visions. Simply recreating this symbol with the shadow will solve the puzzle.

thalia 💐 @949597_twt



Which one is your favorite? I enjoyed Wondrous Shadows the most! Okay I'm done.Which one is your favorite? I enjoyed Wondrous Shadows the most! Okay I'm done. 😆Which one is your favorite? I enjoyed Wondrous Shadows the most! ❤️✨ https://t.co/tWtJFR14fl

Genshin Impact's puzzles can confound an unprepared player, but solving them is far easier with these solutions.

