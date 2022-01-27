Genshin Impact Zhongli guide: Build, talent priority, and team roles explained

Genshin Impact fans finally have the chance to summon for Zhongli once more, as the Geo Archon has made his return to the featured banner. He remains one of the most used characters in the game, with his massive shields providing tons of resistance and protection for his team.

Zhongli is amazing in the Spiral Abyss, as well as open world exploration, so many players are picking him up. Luckily, he is incredibly easy to build, and fans won't have a hard time using him.

How to build Zhongli in Genshin Impact

Zhongli is a powerful five-star support character who can provide incredible shields to his team. Players who want to build Zhongli will be able to look forward to one of the most useful utility characters in the game.

Zhongli's primary build is a tank support, with a focus on maximizing his HP% over anything else to make sure his shields are as tough as possible. Players have several different options when it comes to artifact choices, but the best build for Zhongli comes down to either the Nobless Oblige set of the Tenacity of the Milelith set. Here's what to prioritize:

Plume and Flower: Best substats with a lean towards HP% and Crit stats

Sands: HP% for shields, ATK% for his burst

Circlet: HP% for shields, Crit stats for burst focus

Zhongli talent order

Ascending Zhongli's talents comes down to whether players want to focus on damage and utility output from his burst, or shields from his Elemental Skill. Most gamers will make the most use out of his Elemental Skill, so leveling it first will grant it extra shield strength and keep teammates alive longer.

However, for those building Zhongli for damage, his Burst can rack up some insanely high numbers with investment.

Zhongli's best weapon

Zhongli's best weapons are easy to choose, as most players will pick one out of these three options. Zhongli fans who want to utilize him for his shield mostly will get the best value by using the Black Tassel, thanks to its amazing HP% substat. The Favonius Lance is a great in-between weapon, as it can allow Zhongli to generate some extra energy for his team. The Staff of Homa is overall Zhongli's best five-star weapon, and can provide massive damage and shields.

Zhongli is a simple and easy character to build, and Genshin Impact fans won't want to miss out on him during this rerun.

