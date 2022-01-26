Active Genshin Impact redeem codes in January 2022: Get Primogems, and other resources quickly

Genshin Impact players may be missing out on some easy Primogems, as the game has several new redeem codes that can provide amazing rewards. Fans who are saving up for characters like Kamisato Ayato or Yae Miko will definitely want to gather as many gems as possible.

Using these redeem codes can be a great way to get free items easily. Genshin releases these redeem codes all the time, and players can get a list of the currently active ones here.

Genshin Impact 2.4: Active redeem codes

herzelle ꕥ @cosmikochan hi bffs, here are genshin redeem codes hi bffs, here are genshin redeem codes https://t.co/i4XfcbN8eX

Two new Genshin Impact redeem codes have recently been released that will provide players with some quick items and Primogems. Using these codes is simple, as players have two different options to redeem them.

Firstly, they can head to miHoYo's official code redemption website and enter them to quickly gain the rewards. The other choice is entering the codes in-game, which can take a few steps but grants the items just as quickly.

The current list of active codes can be found below:

9BPCJCQGHAWZ: 60 Primogems, 5 Adventurer's Experience

FANRONGCHANGSHENG: 18,000 Mora, 8 Adventurer's Experience, 10 Fine Enhancement Ore

GenshinGift: 50 Primogems, 3 Heroes Wit

How to redeem codes:

Redeeming codes in Genshin isn't too complicated. Players who are on PC, Mobile, or Console can all redeem the codes without leaving the game.

Here's how to do it:

Open up the Paimon Menu. On Mobile, this requires tapping the Paimon Icon, while on Console, players can use the shortcut to access it. Navigate to Settings. Head to the Account section. Click, tap, or press the Redeem Code button. Enter the code. Redeem the rewards.

Each code will need to be entered individually, but once they are all gathered, fans can reap their rewards. Players can also look forward to some new redemption codes as a new update livestream is due to arrive in a short while.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact redeem codes are a great and quick way to get some easy items, and fans won't want to miss out on these new rewards.

Edited by R. Elahi