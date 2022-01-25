Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: New artifact set and Dainsleif's appearance expected

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed more information about the new update, and it has detailed some interesting upcoming additions. Fans of the mysterious character Dainsleif will definitely be glad to hear that he will be making a reappearance. There is also a new artifact set teased in these leaks that looks to buff Elemental Skills, which should be useful for Yae Miko.

Players will definitely want to take a close look at these leaks as they reveal a ton about the game's future updates. Here's what's known so far about Dainsleif and these new artifacts.

Tons of additions revealed from Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks

These leaks come courtesy of a new leaker who has previously been correct about some information months in advance. This gives their leaks some credibility, though players should make sure to take them with a grain of salt.

According to this source, update 2.6 will bring a ton of content, including a surprise possible appearance from Dainsleif. Dainsleif holds many of the game's secrets in his backstory, and he is an intriguing character to much of the community.

It's likely that he will be key to unraveling the story of Genshin Impact, and may even play a role in the ending of the game. Fans who have long awaited his return will definitely be glad to hear that he might be making an appearance in 2.6. It's likely that his arrival will coincide with an important world quest that will reveal more truths about the history of Teyvat and the Traveler.

New artifact set

The leak also states that a new set of artifacts will arrive alongside this update, focusing on boosting Elemental Skills. This is likely for both Kamisato Ayato, who is set to arrive in 2.6, and Yae Miko, who utilizes her Elemental Skill for damage. Fans who have been waiting for a powerful artifact set for these two will definitely want to spend their Resin grinding for this unique equipment.

Genshin Impact 2.6 looks to be a large update, and fans will definitely want to keep a close eye on leaks, though they should remember to take them with a pinch of salt.

