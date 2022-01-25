Genshin Impact 2.6: Release date, rerun banners and more details

Genshin Impact 2.6 may be pretty far out in the future, but some leaks are already beginning to arise about possible rerun banners. It looks like two powerful 5-star Anemo characters may be appearing during this update, with Kazuha and Venti making their return during update 2.6.

Fans who have been waiting for another chance to get these two amazing supports may want to hold onto their Primogems until this update. While these leaks aren't confirmed just yet, players can still find out more about the 2.6 update here.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Kazuha and Venti reruns and more

The leak comes from a poster that has been classified as a possible leaker by the community. Fans should definitely take these leaks with a grain of salt, but there is a serious chance that they are accurate.

If they are, they entail the return of Kazuha and Venti during the 2.6 update as featured reruns. Genshin Impact 2.6 is set to arrive on March 30, giving fans plenty of time to save up for these two characters. Kazuha and Venti remain solid choices for any team, and are stellar exploration team members as well.

An unidentified weapon

Peculiar Wonderland event will also have it's re run in 2.6



This weapon is present in 2.6

Kazuha and Venti in 2.6



For reference, the weapon's reference name is "sword_pillars" with no known name nor description.



This unique looking sword may also be released during this update, though it was datamined quite a long time ago. Not much is known about the weapon, but based on the design, it appears to have ties to Liyue.

It may help buff shielded characters or grant bonuses to Geo users. There's no confirmation of this claim, but fans will definitely be able to learn more about the sword as the update draws closer.

Peculiar Wonderland may also be returning during the 2.6 update, with fans getting another chance to take on this unique mini-game focused event. This fun challenge pits players against several different challenges in the hunt for the highest scores.

Players can take it on with their friends and have tons of fun, making this a great event to look forward to.

Genshin Impact 2.6 is looking like an interesting update if these leaks are true. Fans should remember to take them with a grain of salt, but should keep a close eye on their Primogems as well.

