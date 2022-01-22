Where to get Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact? Farming and buying locations revealed

Genshin Impact has a ton of collectible resources that can be used to upgrade its powerful characters. These resources are scattered throughout the world, and can be tough to find without knowing where to look.

Luckily, players have created maps and guides to help locate these various items, making it much easier. Gamers who need Cor Lapis for some of Liyue's strongest characters can find out where to find it here.

Fans will need a ton of Cor Lapis for some of their ascensions, so gathering it is important.

Genshin Impact: Cor Lapis locations revealed

Cor Lapis is an amber gemstone that can be found growing in caves and on the sides of cliffs throughout Liyue. This bright yellow rock will take quite a few hits to break, unless players utilize a Geo character or a Claymore wielder.

They can smash the gems into rubble, allowing for players to collect them quickly. They generally spawn in singular mounds, but fans can sometimes find them in clumps in caves or on high cliffs.

As fans can see from the interactive map, there is an absolutely massive amount of Cor Lapis spread out in Liyue. Players can gather it easily to ascend their characters like Chongyun, Keqing, and Zhongli.

Fans who have been saving up for Zhongli will definitely want to make sure they have enough Cor Lapis for the Geo Archon once he arrives later this month.

Where to buy Cor Lapis

Players can also head to Liyue Harbor to pick up five Cor Lapis from the merchant Changshun. Each Cor Lapis will cost players 1500 Mora, which is a high price for something that fans could just mine themselves.

But if they find themselves just five Cor Lapis away from a precious ascension, they might want to spend the Mora. This shop refreshes every week, so players can also take the chance to keep their stock high by buying it out each time.

Genshin Impact's resources are constantly refreshing, so players won't have to ever worry about running out of Cor Lapis in their world. Check back here to get all the latest news, features and updates.

