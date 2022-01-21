Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu leaks: Everything known so far

Genshin Impact has a ton of unreleased characters, many of which are referenced in character dialogue or in-game writing. Kuki Shinobu is one of these mysterious figures, as she is brought up several times as Arataki Itto's second in-command.

She is the responsible member of the Arataki Gang, and helps keep Itto in line. Shinobu is described as having a pretty unique appearance as she wears a mask and uses the teenage girl model. Fans who have been waiting for Kuki Shinobu's release can learn everything known so far here.

Genshin Impact leaks: Kuki Shinobu's backstory and more

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (225/225 = Benny's Mistsplttr) @SaveYourPrimos Kuki Shinobu (久岐忍) is the deputy of the Arataki Gang. Shinobu appears to be a more rational and responsible counterbalance to Itto's brazen personality.



She is said to wear a mask.



Unconfirmed leaks suggest she is a 4✰ who uses the teen female model (Sucrose, Yanfei). Kuki Shinobu (久岐忍) is the deputy of the Arataki Gang. Shinobu appears to be a more rational and responsible counterbalance to Itto's brazen personality.She is said to wear a mask.Unconfirmed leaks suggest she is a 4✰ who uses the teen female model (Sucrose, Yanfei). https://t.co/fZdgZbkICE

Kuki Shinobu has appeared in some dialogue in Inazuma, usually concerning Arataki Itto's misadventures and her work cleaning them up. She is the one who generally comes to collect him after he is caught and punished by the city guards. Furthermore, she keeps his plans in order before he sets off on another wild chase.

Without Shinobu, it seems that the Arataki Gang would fall apart, as she may be the only responsible member in it. She's described as wearing a mask, though not much else is known about her design at the moment.

Daily Ayato @AyatoDailyyyyy // Genshin leaks



Ayato has a male model, Heizou has a boy model, Kuki Shinobu has a girl model and Yelan has a lady model in game files!! Take it with a grain of salt as they could be placeholders! // Genshin leaksAyato has a male model, Heizou has a boy model, Kuki Shinobu has a girl model and Yelan has a lady model in game files!! Take it with a grain of salt as they could be placeholders! https://t.co/FlQCfKMwNi

Recent datamines have revealed more skeleton files for upcoming characters including Kuki Shinobu, and they have unveiled her model. According to these leaks, Shinobu will use a teenage girl model, similar to Yanfei or Hu Tao.

This information may come as a surprise to some fans, as there is a popular design going around that depicts Kuki Shinobu as a small body type, like Klee or Qiqi.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (225/225 = Benny's Mistsplttr) @SaveYourPrimos The rumors of Kuki Shinobu using the child model likely come from two places:



1) Sayu's voiceline calling Shinobu Itto's "little sidekick," and--



2) A potential misinterpretation of a sussy leak riddle which was posted in WFP, later amended as pictured below. The rumors of Kuki Shinobu using the child model likely come from two places:1) Sayu's voiceline calling Shinobu Itto's "little sidekick," and--2) A potential misinterpretation of a sussy leak riddle which was posted in WFP, later amended as pictured below. https://t.co/fQFgQs2uGf

This rumor comes from some misinterpreted information from both Sayu's voice line and a leak that was later revealed to be an incorrect translation. Players may be disappointed by this information, but given the fact that Shinobu is able to wrangle Itto into submission, she'll likely be a very unique character regardless of her size.

Fans won't want to miss out on Kuki Shinobu when she arrives, though her release window is currently unknown.

Genshin Impact leaks continue to reveal more information about the game's upcoming characters, including Kuki Shinobu.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul