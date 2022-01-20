Genshin Impact: All 18 Time-Trial challenge locations in Enkanomiya

Genshin Impact is dotted with time trial challenges that can reward players with a ton of primogems and items. Fans who plan on fully completing the massive area will want to make sure they check around every nook and cranny for these challenges.

Completing these challenges is essential to gathering everything in Enkanomiya, and fans can also get achievements. These trials are scattered throughout the region, so finding them all can be tough.

Luckily, players can find the locations for each of these challenges here, making it easier to finish them all.

Genshin Impact: All Enkanomiya Time Trial locations

Players can pick any of these time trials to start from, but all 18 shouldn't be too difficult to complete. Fans can find the locations of each of their starting points here, giving them a chance to take them on.

Here are the locations for all 18:

1) Time Trial 1: The Serpent's Bowels

The Serpent's Bowels (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first time trial can be located near the start of the Serpent's Bowels and will task players with collecting eight Electro Particles in 40 seconds. It shouldn't be too difficult and will be a simple run throughout the area.

2) Time Trial 2: The Serpent's Bowels

Another in the Serpent's Bowels (Image via Genshin Impact)

This time around, players will need to shoot down seven Exploding Barrels in the Serpent's Bowels. Fans will need an archer and some steady aim to take down this trial.

3) Time Trial 3: The Serpent's Bowels

Another Electro Particle trial (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Serpent's Bowels has yet another Electro Particle time trial, where fans will need to travel through a nearby cave and collect seven particles in 60 seconds.

4: Time Trial 4: The Serpent's Bowels

Under some Ruin enemies (Image via Genshin Impact)

This time trial can be found below several Ruin enemies lying in wait. Fans will need to climb up walls and explore the area to collect eight Electro Particles in 40 seconds.

5) Time Trial 5: The Narrows

The Narrows first time trial (Image via Genshin Impact)

This first trial in The Narrows will have fans running up the island to grab 8 Electro Particles within 40 seconds. This shouldn't be too tough as the island is relatively easy to navigate.

6) Time Trial 6: The Narrows

Another trial in The Narrows (Image via miHoYo)

This Electro Particle collection trial may be a bit more complicated, but it is generally a straight shot from the start of the challenge.

7) Time Trial 7: Dainichi Mikoshi

Dainichi Mikoshi's first trial (Image via Genshin Impact)

This trial takes place in Dainichi Mikoshi and will require players to glide upwards to grab the last few particles. There are eight to collect.

8) Time Trial 8: Dainichi Mikoshi

Another in Dainichi (Image via Genshin Impact)

This tricky time trial can be found here in Dainichi Mikoshi, with fans needing to grab eleven Electro Particles in 40 seconds.

9) Time Trial 9: Dainichi Mikoshi

A barrel challenge in Dainichi (Image via miHoYo)

This Barrel Challenge in Dainichi Mikoshi will require an archer, though there are only four barrels to destroy. It shouldn't be too challenging for most players.

10) Time Trial 10: Dainichi Mikoshi

Another barrel challenge (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is yet another Barrel challenge in Dainichi Mikoshi, with four barrels to shoot down. These barrels are placed pretty far from the player, but taking them down is still manageable.

11) Time Trial 11: Evernight Temple

Evernight Temple (Image via miHoYo)

The first time trial in Evernight Temple can be found here, with fans having to grab eight Electro Particles in 60 seconds.

12) Time Trial 12: Evernight Temple

Another trial in Evernight Temple (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another particle collecting trial can be found here in Evernight Temple. Players need to grab eight Electro Particles in 40 seconds, though they are considerably spread out this time.

13) Time Trial 13: Evernight Temple

Another particle trial (Image via miHoYo)

Continuing the trend of tough Electro Particle trials, this trial will require eight spread far, to be collected in 40 seconds.

14) Time Trial 14: The Serpent's Heart

The Serpent's Heart (Image via Genshin Impact)

This time trial is pretty short, only requiring players to gather five Electro Particles in 30 seconds. Fans should have an easy time with this one.

15) Time Trial 15: The Serpent's Heart

An exploding barrel challenge (Image via miHoYo)

This challenge will require an archer to take down four Exploding Barrels within 30 seconds. These barrels are placed in a row, so taking them all out should be simple.

16) Time Trial 16: The Serpent's Heart

Another time trial (Image via miHoYo)

Surprisingly, this time trial is chest-related, tasking players with ascending this massive stone pillar. Once they reach the chest, opening it will complete this trial.

17) Time Trial 17: The Serpent's Heart

Another time trial in the Serpent's Heart (Image via miHoYo)

Fans will be collecting eight Electro Particles in 45 seconds during this trial, as they quickly run around this area in the Serpent's Heart.

18) Time Trial 18: The Serpent's Heart

The final time trial (Image via miHoYo)

This is the last time trial that players can find in Enkanomiya, and it is an extensive one. Players will need to gather 14 Electro Particles in 40 seconds, though they can take advantage of Enkanomiya's unique traveling measures to collect them all.

These time trials will reward players with tons of loot, so completing them all is worth it.

