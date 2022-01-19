The Chi of Yore Genshin Impact quest guide: How to search for the fragments

The Chi of Yore is a long Genshin Impact quest that takes place in Liyue and features tons of exploration and puzzles. Fans will need to locate three hidden fragments scattered throughout Liyue, and finding them can be tough.

Some of these fragments aren't even shown on the map, making pinning them down a lot tougher. Luckily, fans can find a guide to locating each of these fragments here, making this stage of the quest much easier. Here's how to search for the hidden fragments in the Chi of Yore quest.

Genshin Impact: The Chi of Yore fragments

To begin this quest, players will need to speak with Yan'er near the ruins in Bishui Plains. She will reveal that there are several lost fragments scattered throughout Liyue that can be collected to unlock some great rewards. Players will then be tasked with finding each of these fragments, which can be a long journey. Luckily, the fragments aren't too difficult to find, and a guide can be found below.

1) Investigate the ruin

First, players should investigate the ruin near Yan'er, as it hides the first fragment. Fans will have to locate three small stone statues that can be found near the large Amber outcroppings. These giant orange crystals are easy to spot, and the statues are usually found hiding nearby. Once all three of the statues are interacted with, a chest will spawn near a large Ruin Hunter that gamers will need to take down. After it is defeated, they're free to claim the first fragment.

2) Ask the locals of Qingce Village about the fragments

Grabbing the next two fragments will require players to speak with Granny Rouxin in Qingce Village. First, they'll need to converse with some of the locals, before they are pointed in her direction. She will inform fans of the last two fragments, and send them on their way.

3) Search for fragments near the Geo Statues

The Geo Statues (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players will need to head to these Geo statues and interact with them in a certain order. The order can be found by interacting with the Incomplete Writing that is found in the middle, or fans can follow this order:

North Southeast Northwest Northeast Southwest

Once each statue has been interacted with, fans can easily grab this fragment.

4) Go to the highest point of Qingce Village to search for fragments

For the final fragment, Genshin Impact players will have to climb the highest mountain in Qingce Village, where the last Incomplete writing sits. This puzzle may be a bit confusing, though the solution is simple. Fans will need to activate the statues in the order specified by the writing, though they can refer to this video if the order is confusing.

Here's the order to follow:

Activate the statue starting from the one facing towards Stormterror's Lair Next activate the statue facing Dragonspine Then the statue facing Qingyun Peak Finally the statue facing towards Liyue Harbor

After these statues are activated, fans can grab the final fragment and continue to complete this quest.

This Genshin Impact quest might take some work to finish, but it's definitely worth the rewards.

