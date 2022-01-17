'In the Mountains' Genshin Impact quest guide: How to thaw all the shards out

In the Mountains is a Genshin Impact world quest that takes players to Dragonspine in the hopes of thawing out several icy shards. Thawing out these shards will provide players with some amazing rewards.

Fans who haven't begun their journey through the icy mountain will definitely want to take it on. Dragonspine is full of secrets and items to collect, and finishing up its quests is an essential part of Genshin's story.

Fans can find out how to thaw out these ice shards here, which will help with completing the long quest.

Genshin Impact: How to thaw the shards out in Dragonspine

This Genshin Impact quest can present some serious trouble to unprepared players, so fans should be sure to be prepared before their journey. Make sure to bring at least one Pyro character into the squad to allow for easy fires, as Dragonspine can get frighteningly cold.

This chilly weather can take down an entire team if not managed well, so taking care of it is important. The main goal of this quest is to thaw out the frozen shards that are impeding progress.

Here's how players can complete the "Thaw all the shards out" task.

Thaw all the shards out (1/3):

Players can take on thawing these shards out in whatever order they choose, but this guide will include them in the order of difficulty.

This first shard requires players to complete a difficult puzzle that focuses on a Warming Seelie. To begin it, teleport to the Entombed City Outskirts, or follow the quest navigation point. From there, follow these steps:

The first shard puzzle (Image via Genshin Impact)

Activate the mechanism to begin the puzzle

Watch the Warming Seelie float between the five Cryo Totems

Activate the totems with a Cryo character in the order that the Seelie indicated

Open the chest that spawns that contains a Crimson Agate

Defeat the enemies that spawn, which will open the massive cavern

Enter the cavern, and guide the Warming Seelie to its resting place.

The cavern (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thaw the shard of ice by using the Scarlet Quartz that are scattered around the room.

The ice will require four Scarlet Quartz to break

Defeat the two Ruin Graders that spawn

Activate the orb to move to the next shard

Thaw all of the shards out (2/3)

This shard can cause Genshin Impact players quite a rough time if they aren't prepared for a tough fight. Thawing this shard will require them to take on a gauntlet of powerful enemies, and defeating them within the time limit may be difficult.

Here's what they'll need to do:

Teleport to Starglow Cavern

Head east and glide down until the cavern with strange ice is reached.

To unlock this cavern, begin the challenge nearby

Four waves of enemies will spawn, with several varieties of Hilichurl Shooters beginning the fight

Players will need to take down all of these enemies within three minutes

The final wave will consist of three Cryo Abyss Mages, which can be a serious challenge

After defeating these enemies, players can thaw the shard

The shard can be thawed by attacking it four times with Scarlet Quartz

Activate the orb before moving to the next shard

Head to the summit of Dragonspine (3/3):

Once Genshin Impact players reach the Skyfrost Nail at the summit of Dragonspine, they will need to thaw out all the shards once more. Luckily, the shards at the top of Dragonspine won't require any puzzles to complete.

Players will simply need to explore the area and break the floating shards with the Scarlet Quartz that can be found nearby. Players can use a bow-wielding character to snipe the shards from long-distance, saving plenty of time.

These shards will release Orbs when they break that will need to be collected. Once each orb is collected, players can complete this quest and unlock tons of rewards.

Genshin Impact's quests can take quite a while to complete, but this one is definitely worth it.

