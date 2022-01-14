×
Genshin Impact 2.4: Next phase Spiral Abyss enemies and blessings explained

A new contender for the Spiral Abyss (Image via Genshin Impact)
Tariq Hassan
ANALYST
Modified Jan 14, 2022 06:50 AM IST
Feature

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss is an ever-changing gauntlet that pushes players to their limits in the hunt for the game's most coveted reward, Primogems. One can take on the Abyss challenge twice a month, with the enemies constantly shifting and growing in strength.

Fans have to adapt their strategies to get the best rewards possible. Luckily, they can acquire details about the enemy line-up and devise prudent tactics for victory. With the Abyss resetting in just a few days, fans can learn the details for its next rotation here.

Genshin Impact 2.4: New Abyss line-up revealed

[2.4 Beta]Spiral Abyss Line-upsFloor 9 and 10 remain the same as the current live versionSTC https://t.co/Qnrxo5hnGV

The 2.4 Spiral Abyss looks to bring some devastating enemies to Genshin Impact's tumultuous dungeon. These foes will definitely bring a real challenge, and fans will have to use their strongest teams to take them down. Luckily, floors 9 and 10 will remain the same, so it shouldn't be too difficult to clear them. Here's the lineup for floor 11.

InazumaNouveaux ennemis automates 1/2Ruin Cruiser / Ruin Destroyer / Ruin Defender#genshinimpact #genshin #原神アプデ情報 #原神アプデ情報 https://t.co/CiNhQAhQAt

Players will run into these enemies on floor 11 chamber 1

First Half - 2 Waves

  • Wave 1: 2x Ruin Cruiser
  • Wave 2: 2x Ruin Destroyer

Second Half - 2 Waves

  • Wave 1: 2x Pyro Hilichurl Shooter and Electro Abyss Mage
  • Wave 2: Thunderhelm Lawachurl, Electro Hilichurl Grenadier and Pyro Hilichurl Grenadier
Oh, to be a Genshin Impact Hydro Mimic frog https://t.co/GiF7E5N57X

Here are the enemies lurking on floor 11 chamber 2

First Half - 3 Waves

  • Wave 1: 4x Electro Specter
  • Wave 2: 4x Pyro Specter
  • Wave 3: 2x Pyro Specter, Large Pyro Slime, 2x Electro Specter and Large Electro Slime

Second Half - 3 Waves

  • Wave 1: 2x Hydro Mimic Boar and Ferret
  • Wave 2: 2x Hydro Mimic Crab and Mallard
  • Wave 3: 2x Hydro Mimic Cranes and Raptors
Line up for 2.4 abyss floor 11 is11-3-2 is Thunder Manifestation#原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/jc4MOdvPnI

Enemies waiting on floor 11 chamber 3

First Half - 1 Wave

  • Mirror Maiden
  • Kairagi: Dancing Thunder and Kairagi: Fiery Might

Second Half - 1 Wave

  • Thunder Manifestation

Floor 12 lineup in Genshin Impact 2.4

Floor 12 https://t.co/rBqIoo3rhV

Floor 12 also looks to have some powerful enemies and seriously tough bosses to defeat. Here's the lineup.

One will find these enemies on floor 12 chamber 1

First Half

  • Perpetual Mechanical Array - with the Honed Spirit buff which grants 50% Physical and Elemental Resistance

Second Half

  • Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames
jaem fighting primo geovishap with ONLY barbara https://t.co/fCa0mpzbbx

Players will encounter these foes on floor 12 chamber 2

First Half

  • Pyro Primo Geovishap - with the Honed Spirit buff

Second Half

  • Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents
So Mihoyo heard you wanted new enemies..- Rimebiter Bathymal Vishap- Abyss Fathomless Flames- Osial- Primordial Vishap- New Elemental Spectres#原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/SdSVW6MP4g

Enemies lurking on floor 12 chamber 3

First Half - 2 Waves

  • Wave 1: 2x Ruin Guard - with the Honed Spirit buff
  • Wave 2: 2x Ruin Grader - with the Honed Spirit buff

Second Half - 1 Wave

  • Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents
  • Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning
  • Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames

Spiral Abyss Blessings in Genshin Impact 2.4

[2.4 Beta] Spiral Abyss Blessings https://t.co/NpHtBE9YQH

Of course, Genshin Impact players won't be without Blessings of the Abyssal Moon to help them succeed in their battles. These buffs provide unique ways to deal extra damage to enemies, and can seriously help out a struggling team. Here are the three blessings fans can look forward to:

  1. Blade Flourish Moon: When characters land Normal, Charged, or Plunging attacks multiple times within two seconds, that character's Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 5% for 8 seconds, with a max of 15 stacks.
  2. Blooming Moon: When the active character hits opponents with Normal Attacks, there is a 50% chance of unleashing a shockwave at the opponent's position dealing AOE True DMG. This can occur once every 0.3 seconds.
  3. Awakening Moon: When the active character's Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks hit foes multiple times in two seconds, they gain a stack of Emergence. These stacks can build up to 15, and they will be cleared if the character dies or is swapped off the field. Once the stacks hit 15, they will release a large AOE explosion of True DMG, and grant a 25% DMG boost to party members.

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss definitely looks like a tough challenge this rotation, and fans will definitely want to prepare in advance.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
