Genshin Impact 2.4: Next phase Spiral Abyss enemies and blessings explained

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss is an ever-changing gauntlet that pushes players to their limits in the hunt for the game's most coveted reward, Primogems. One can take on the Abyss challenge twice a month, with the enemies constantly shifting and growing in strength.

Fans have to adapt their strategies to get the best rewards possible. Luckily, they can acquire details about the enemy line-up and devise prudent tactics for victory. With the Abyss resetting in just a few days, fans can learn the details for its next rotation here.

Genshin Impact 2.4: New Abyss line-up revealed

The 2.4 Spiral Abyss looks to bring some devastating enemies to Genshin Impact's tumultuous dungeon. These foes will definitely bring a real challenge, and fans will have to use their strongest teams to take them down. Luckily, floors 9 and 10 will remain the same, so it shouldn't be too difficult to clear them. Here's the lineup for floor 11.

Players will run into these enemies on floor 11 chamber 1

First Half - 2 Waves

Wave 1: 2x Ruin Cruiser

Wave 2: 2x Ruin Destroyer

Second Half - 2 Waves

Wave 1: 2x Pyro Hilichurl Shooter and Electro Abyss Mage

Wave 2: Thunderhelm Lawachurl, Electro Hilichurl Grenadier and Pyro Hilichurl Grenadier

Here are the enemies lurking on floor 11 chamber 2

First Half - 3 Waves

Wave 1: 4x Electro Specter

Wave 2: 4x Pyro Specter

Wave 3: 2x Pyro Specter, Large Pyro Slime, 2x Electro Specter and Large Electro Slime

Second Half - 3 Waves

Wave 1: 2x Hydro Mimic Boar and Ferret

Wave 2: 2x Hydro Mimic Crab and Mallard

Wave 3: 2x Hydro Mimic Cranes and Raptors

Enemies waiting on floor 11 chamber 3

First Half - 1 Wave

Mirror Maiden

Kairagi: Dancing Thunder and Kairagi: Fiery Might

Second Half - 1 Wave

Thunder Manifestation

Floor 12 lineup in Genshin Impact 2.4

Floor 12 also looks to have some powerful enemies and seriously tough bosses to defeat. Here's the lineup.

One will find these enemies on floor 12 chamber 1

First Half

Perpetual Mechanical Array - with the Honed Spirit buff which grants 50% Physical and Elemental Resistance

Second Half

Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames

Players will encounter these foes on floor 12 chamber 2

First Half

Pyro Primo Geovishap - with the Honed Spirit buff

Second Half

Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents

Enemies lurking on floor 12 chamber 3

First Half - 2 Waves

Wave 1: 2x Ruin Guard - with the Honed Spirit buff

Wave 2: 2x Ruin Grader - with the Honed Spirit buff

Second Half - 1 Wave

Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents

Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning

Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames

Spiral Abyss Blessings in Genshin Impact 2.4

Of course, Genshin Impact players won't be without Blessings of the Abyssal Moon to help them succeed in their battles. These buffs provide unique ways to deal extra damage to enemies, and can seriously help out a struggling team. Here are the three blessings fans can look forward to:

Blade Flourish Moon: When characters land Normal, Charged, or Plunging attacks multiple times within two seconds, that character's Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 5% for 8 seconds, with a max of 15 stacks. Blooming Moon: When the active character hits opponents with Normal Attacks, there is a 50% chance of unleashing a shockwave at the opponent's position dealing AOE True DMG. This can occur once every 0.3 seconds. Awakening Moon: When the active character's Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks hit foes multiple times in two seconds, they gain a stack of Emergence. These stacks can build up to 15, and they will be cleared if the character dies or is swapped off the field. Once the stacks hit 15, they will release a large AOE explosion of True DMG, and grant a 25% DMG boost to party members.

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss definitely looks like a tough challenge this rotation, and fans will definitely want to prepare in advance.

