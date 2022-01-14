How to make Genshin Impact tier lists in 2022

Making tier lists in Genshin Impact is a fun way for players to show off their favorite characters. Fans use these tier lists to express tons of different opinions, like their favorite weapons, character choices, and more.

The fanbase spreads these tier lists around on social media websites and they can garner tons of attention. Players can easily make these tier lists by using the popular site TierMaker, and can show them off to their friends. Fans can find out how to easily make these tierlists below.

How to use TierMaker for Genshin Impact

TierMaker (Image via TierMaker)

TierMaker is a pretty simple site to use, with fans having the ability to make tier lists based on any of their interests. To begin, fans can either head to the Genshin Impact section of the website, or hit the magnifying glass icon at the top to search for a specific tier list.

Using a Template

athena @CookieThicc ight last genshin char tier list post ight last genshin char tier list post https://t.co/HKqwOXYvsF

Many templates based on the game have been created, as the game is one of the most popular fandoms on the website. Players can select from one of them, or create their own by clicking 'Create A Template.' From there, fans can begin categorizing their favorite characters, and creating tiers for their rankings.

m @ayakaisbaee babe wake up new ayakaisbaee genshin character tier list just dropped babe wake up new ayakaisbaee genshin character tier list just dropped https://t.co/Q1In5dXtzV

Once a template has been selected, players can click and drag their favorite characters into their respective tiers. They can also click the cog wheel icon on the right to edit the tiers, move them up and down, or even delete them entirely.

Creating a template

Fans can follow this guide if they plan on creating their own template from scratch. They'll need to upload their own images and more, allowing for their very own custom list of characters, weapons, elements, or anything else they want to rank. It's not too difficult to create the perfect tier list for Genshin Impact. Once everything is completed, players can click submit at the bottom of the page to save their masterpiece and show it off to the world.

Saving a tier list

Hekatiane | Please Riot give Syndra baggy pants @Hekatiane I know nothing about Genshin Impact and I don't even play the game



but this is my tier list I know nothing about Genshin Impact and I don't even play the gamebut this is my tier list https://t.co/ixMh98LB9A

Once fans are done with their tier list, they can click the Save/Download button at the bottom of the page to save it to their devices. From here, they can send it to their friends, post it on social media, or anything else they want to do.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tier lists are definitely a fun way to show off a player's opinions regarding various aspects of the game.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider