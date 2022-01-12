Genshin Impact 2.4 banners: Zhongli and Ganyu release dates for all regions

Genshin Impact 2.4's newest banners will be coming out soon, with Zhongli and Ganyu making their return to the featured banner. These two powerful Liyue characters will finally be available again for players to summon.

Ganyu hasn't been available for a very long time, but she remains one of the game's strongest AOE characters. Zhongli is one of the game's most versatile choices and is irreplaceable in the Spiral Abyss. Fans who have been waiting for these two to return will definitely want to make sure they have enough Primogems saved up for their release date.

Zhongli and Ganyu release dates in Genshin Impact 2.4

In a few weeks, Zhongli and Ganyu will finally be returning to the game's featured banner. Liyue has had several of its strongest characters up for grabs during the latest banner, and now two more will be taking their place.

Ganyu hasn't been available since Genshin's 1.2 update, which was a long time ago. Zhongli has had several reruns, but many fans still haven't been able to pick him up. Now, players will be able to grab both of these rare characters at the same time.

raemi @ comms open !! @exuberami hoping so hard that i see this on my laptop screen the moment i pull for zhongli on his Rerun in 2.4 hoping so hard that i see this on my laptop screen the moment i pull for zhongli on his Rerun in 2.4 https://t.co/21amBRRCci

Thanks to the new double wish system, Ganyu and Zhongli will both be available during the second half of update 2.4. These two will arrive on January 25, with the banners sharing pity between them.

Players will get the chance to wish for either of these two five-star characters individually, though they will share the same four-star options. These four-stars consist of Beidou, Yanfei, and Xingqiu. These choices are powerful and can create quite a strong team.

Ganyu and Zhongli are definitely still worth pulling for as they form the backbone of many powerful teams. Ganyu is amazing in the Spiral Abyss as her AOE can clear out mobs instantly. Zhongli's shields can provide tons of defense and also shred the resistance of nearby enemies, allowing for easy takedowns. Fans who need a great tank or main DPS will want to pick up at least one of these two five-stars.

Also Read Article Continues below

The game's newest banners will be an amazing one to spend Primogems on, and fans won't want to miss out.

Edited by Siddharth Satish