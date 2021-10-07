5 secret Dragonspine Chests you probably missed in Genshin Impact

Dragonspine in Genshin Impact is full of ice and the sheer cold effect makes it extremely tough for players to explore it. However, there are a plethora of hidden chests in the region that grant rewards. Hence, fighting the sheer cold effect is certainly worth the effort.
Here are five well-hidden chest locations and puzzles in Dragonspine to help the traveler and Paimon fully explore the region.
Hidden Dragonspine hests in Genshin Impact
1) Luxurious Chest near Dadapua George
To access this chest, players must visit the Teleport Waypoint in Dadapua Gorge and reach the location marked below:
After reaching the island's edge, players have first to collect a Scarlet Quartz and then break the ice near the Luxurious Chest on the small rock island below.
A visual guide to finding this chest has been linked below:
2) Four Precious Chests near Starglow Cavern
To unlock these four hidden Precious Chests, players must teleport to the waypoint in Starglow Cavern and then climb a mountain towards the east.
The goal is to reach the following location:
At this location, players have to activate four mechanisms to awaken a nearby Ruin Grader. The locations of these mechanisms are:
The mechanism towards the left is initially hidden in ice, and players must use a Scarlet Quartz to break it.
3) Hidden Precious Chest near Stone Tablet
Dragonspine has eight stone tablets that players must interact with to get the free four-star Claymore.
To get a hidden chest, players must visit the following tablet:
After interacting with the stone tablet here, players have to light up all the nearby torches (4), which will spawn a Ruin Grader.
By defeating the enemy, a Precious Chest shall spawn.
4) Hidden Exquisite Chest
While the majority of chests in Genshin Impact are visible, some are hidden underneath the ice. Players need to dig such chests, and it is tough to spot them.
One such chest can be found at the following location in Dragonspine:
After reaching the location marked above, players have to click on the 'Dig' option, and the chest shall appear:
5) Precious Chest in Tombstone Room
This is arguably the toughest Precious Chest to collect in Dragonspine. Players need to interact with all eight stone tablets in the region and activate the mechanism near the Statue of Seven.
Also Read
Inside the Tombstone Room, there's a Precious Chest and a free four-star Claymore named Snow-Tombed Starsilver.
The 2.2 update for Genshin Impact is right around the corner, and players worldwide are anticipating the arrival of Thoma and the return of Childe and Hu Tao.