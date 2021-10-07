5 secret Dragonspine Chests you probably missed in Genshin Impact

Dragonspine in Genshin Impact is full of ice and the sheer cold effect makes it extremely tough for players to explore it. However, there are a plethora of hidden chests in the region that grant rewards. Hence, fighting the sheer cold effect is certainly worth the effort.

Here are five well-hidden chest locations and puzzles in Dragonspine to help the traveler and Paimon fully explore the region.

Hidden Dragonspine hests in Genshin Impact

1) Luxurious Chest near Dadapua George

To access this chest, players must visit the Teleport Waypoint in Dadapua Gorge and reach the location marked below:

Luxurious chest in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

After reaching the island's edge, players have first to collect a Scarlet Quartz and then break the ice near the Luxurious Chest on the small rock island below.

A visual guide to finding this chest has been linked below:

2) Four Precious Chests near Starglow Cavern

To unlock these four hidden Precious Chests, players must teleport to the waypoint in Starglow Cavern and then climb a mountain towards the east.

The goal is to reach the following location:

Four hidden Precious Chests in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

At this location, players have to activate four mechanisms to awaken a nearby Ruin Grader. The locations of these mechanisms are:

Mechanisms to open 4 Precious Chests in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

The mechanism towards the left is initially hidden in ice, and players must use a Scarlet Quartz to break it.

3) Hidden Precious Chest near Stone Tablet

Dragonspine has eight stone tablets that players must interact with to get the free four-star Claymore.

To get a hidden chest, players must visit the following tablet:

Hidden Precious Chest location in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

After interacting with the stone tablet here, players have to light up all the nearby torches (4), which will spawn a Ruin Grader.

Light up torches to get Precious Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

By defeating the enemy, a Precious Chest shall spawn.

Defeat Ruin Grader to get Precious Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

4) Hidden Exquisite Chest

While the majority of chests in Genshin Impact are visible, some are hidden underneath the ice. Players need to dig such chests, and it is tough to spot them.

One such chest can be found at the following location in Dragonspine:

Hidden Exquisite chest location in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

After reaching the location marked above, players have to click on the 'Dig' option, and the chest shall appear:

Dig to get the Exquisite chest in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

5) Precious Chest in Tombstone Room

This is arguably the toughest Precious Chest to collect in Dragonspine. Players need to interact with all eight stone tablets in the region and activate the mechanism near the Statue of Seven.

Inside the Tombstone Room, there's a Precious Chest and a free four-star Claymore named Snow-Tombed Starsilver.

