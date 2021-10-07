All 8 Dragonspine tablet locations in Genshin Impact: Complete walkthrough for the puzzle

By interacting with the eight stone tablets in Dragonspine, Genshin Impact players can unlock a free four-star Claymore called Snow-Tombed Starsilver. The weapon has a 44 Base Attack (ATK) and a Physical Damage Bonus sub-stat.

For characters who rely on physical damage like Eula and Razor, the free-to-play weapon is undoubtedly a great option. Here are the locations of all eight stone tablets in the Dragonspine region.

Stone Tablet locations in the Dragonspine region of Genshin Impact

There are a total of eight Stone Tablets spread across the Dragonspine Region:

Stone Tablet locations in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Stone Tablet No.1

Players need to teleport to the southern waypoint in the Snow Covered Path in Dragonspine. Thereafter, they must head east and the tablet can be found near the river's shore.

Stone Tablet 1 in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Stone Tablet No. 2

This tablet is located on the southern end of Wyrmrest Valley. The best route is to teleport to the region's southeast waypoint and move west along the pathway. The tablet is behind a Ruin Grader.

Stone Tablet 2 in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Stone Tablet No. 3

Players can simply teleport to the Statue of Seven in Mondstadt and head south to find this tablet.

Stone Tablet 3 in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Stone Tablet No. 4

The tablet can be found towards the east of Skyfrost Nail. To access the region, players can teleport to the Statue of Seven yet again, and then visit the secret cavern.

Stone Tablet 4 in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

This cavern can be opened by collecting three boxes. A guide to finding the three golden boxes has been linked below:

Stone Tablet No. 5

The Stone Tablet is located in Starglow Cavern, and the best way to reach it is through the northwest waypoint in the region. After teleporting, players must climb the mountain towards the east.

Stone Tablet 5 in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Stone Tablet No. 6

Another tablet can be found by going southwest from the northwest waypoint in Starglow Cavern.

Stone Tablet 6 in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

However, before that, players have to complete a short puzzle by following a Seelie:

Stone Tablet No. 7

The seventh tablet is inside the cave in Wyrmrest Valley. Players can teleport to the western waypoint in the region, and then towards the northeast. The minimap displays a way to get inside the cave.

Stone Tablet 7 in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Stone Tablet No. 8

The final tablet can be accessed by teleporting to the domain in Dragonspine called Peak of Vindagnyr.

Stone Tablet 8 in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

After finding all the stone tablets, players can activate the mechanism located to the south of the Statue of Seven in Dragonspine. This opens a secret room that contains a precious chest as well as a recipe to make the Snow-Tombed Starsilver Claymore.

Also Read

After lighting up the four torches in the secret room, a free Snow-Tombed Starsilver Claymore is granted to the players.

The 2.2 update for Genshin Impact is right around the corner, and players around the world are more than excited for the arrival of Thoma, and the return of Childe and Hu Tao.

Edited by Danyal Arabi