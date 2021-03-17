Best weapon for Razor in Genshin Impact: Prototype Archaic or Snow-Tombed Starsilver?

Genshin Impact introduced the 4-star Electro-type character Razor in September 2020. Since then, fans of the game have been discussing the best weapon to use with the character. The two options being debated are the Prototype Archaic and the Snow-Tombed Starsilver.

Both weapons are rated 4-stars. Either can boost Razor's attack. The choice boils down to consistency and an increase in damage.

With that being said, this article compares the Prototype Archaic and the Snow-Tombed Starsilver to conclude the best weapon for Razor in Genshin Impact.

Prototype Archaic vs. Snow-Tombed Starsilver stats in Genshin Impact

Prototype Archaic:

Image via frenchtutor_ (Genshin Impact), YouTube

Rarity: 4 stars

Base ATK: 44

Base ATK (Lv90): 565

Snow-Tombed Starsilver

Image via frenchtutor_ (Genshin Impact), YouTube

Rarity: 4 stars

Base ATK: 44

Base ATK (Lv90): 565

Comparing the Prototype Archaic and Snow-Tombed Starsilver

Both weapons are also capable of providing bonus effects for Razor. The Prototype Archaic has a 50% chance to deal with 240% ATK damage every 15 seconds.

On the other hand, the Snow-Tombed Starsilver allows Razor to deal 80% AoE ATK damage and 200% ATK damage when opponents are hit with Cryo. It has a downtime of 10 seconds, which is five seconds faster than usual.

Which one is the best for Razor?

Genshin Impact content creator "Airyuken" compared the two weapons for Razor in a YouTube video. As seen in the demonstration, the Prototype Archaic can deal more damage in one hit. But overall, the Snow-Tombed Starsilver inflicts greater injury because of its faster downtime.

Airuken explained that the five-second difference in cooldown makes the Snow-Tombed Starsilver better than the Prototype Archaic. The former can deal 30 times the 200% ATK damage bonus (guaranteed at a 100% chance), compared to the latter that can only deal 300% ATK damage bonus guaranteed at 50%.

The physical damage bonus of the Snow-Tombed Starsilver is already greater in its Refinement level 1 than the Prototype Archaic, which was presented in a higher Refinement level 2.

Without a doubt, the Snow-Tombed Starsilver is a better choice for Razor in Genshin Impact.