All Cecilia locations in Genshin Impact: Fastest farming guide

Genshin Impact features a variety of items and resources that players can farm and use for different purposes. One of those is Cecilia, which is considered a Specialty material.

Cecilia is a flower that can be seen in various locations in Genshin Impact. This article sheds light on where one can find it and what they can do to farm it the fastest way.

Genshin Impact Cecilia locations

Players can find the Specialty material around the Starsnatch Cliff, which is the area located in the Starfell Valley.

Image via Figure Unboxed (Genshin Impact), YouTube

However, if players use the Interactive map, the exact locations of the Cecilia can be found. It is represented by the white flower-like icons scattered all over the area in Genshin Impact.

Image via KyoStinV (Genshin Impact), YouTube

Following the locations indicated on the map will provide players with a handful of the material. So it is best to quickly roam around in the area to gather all the Cecilia available.

Use Cecilia to craft item recipes in Genshin Impact

Cecilia can be used as one of the materials to craft the item recipe for the 3-star "Anemoculus Resonance Stone." Players must first obtain the blueprint of the item as a Monstadt Reputation Reward.

Use Cecilia as an ascension material for Genshin Impact characters

Cecilia can also be used as an ascension material for two Genshin Impact characters, namely the 5-stars, Geo-type, Albedo, and the Anemo-type, Venti, who will be returning as a banner character for Genshin Impact 1.4.

Venti will be up for grabs once again during the limited-time event for the upcoming update called the "Invitation of Windblume."

Other characters such as the 4-stars Sucrose (Anemo), Razor (Electro), and Noelle (Geo) will also be featured to receive a huge drop-rate boost, so players can have a bigger chance to get them as well.