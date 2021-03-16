Genshin Impact introduced the Tales of Winter quest way back in version 1.0 of the game. It can grant players a commission which they can obtain by doing the task daily.

The quest revolves around getting one of the three items instructed by Viktor, an NPC in the game affiliated with the Fatui faction.

With that being said, this article lists everything players need to know about the Tales of Winter quest in Genshin Impact.

How to complete Tales of Winter quest in Genshin Impact

To begin the quest, players must first head to the Chapel located in Monstadt and talk to Viktor. He will then give the task to collect either one of these items: Mitachurl loot, Treasure Hoarder loot, or Ruin Guard loot. Getting all the three grants more rewards.

Genshin Impact Tales of Winter quest loot locations

The Mitachurl loot is placed in the Falcon Coast region of Monstadt. But gamers must first beat the Mitachurl near the area around Cryo Regisvine before obtaining the desired loot.

The Treasure Hoarder loot, on the other hand, can be found on the Brightcrown Canyon part of Mondstadt. Near the area, players can also look for the Ruin Guard loot placed on Brightcrown Canyon's ruins. Like the first loot, they must first defeat the enemies that are guarding the respective items.

Tales of Winter quest commission and rewards

After getting either one of those three, gamers must return to Viktor and hand him the loot obtained by doing the tasks above. They will then receive the daily commission rewards for each of the three items.

The "Telling It How It Is" achievement can also be unlocked this way, granting the users five Primogems.