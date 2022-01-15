The Phaethons' Syrtos Genshin Impact quest guide: Step-by-step walkthrough

Genshin Impact's Enkanomiya expansion has arrived with tons of new World Quests to complete. This new region hides lots of secrets, and finding them all can be difficult.

The Phaethon's Syrtos is one of these quests that will take players on a journey throughout the undercity. Fans will need to explore a massive area and complete several tasks to complete this quest.

It will offer some great rewards upon completion, so taking the time to finish it is worth it. Users can find out more about completing this quest here.

Genshin Impact: How to complete The Phaethon's Syrtos

Firstly, gamers need to have the Divine Bridle from a previous Enkanomiya World Quest, Hyperion's Dirge. Once this artifact is acquired, fans can begin the quest by heading to the Evernight Temple.

They will also need to have completed The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent to unlock the Evernight Temple barrier, and once this is complete, the quest location should appear on the map.

The new quest after getting unlocked (Image via Genshin Impact)

From within the temple, players will need to guide two seelies to a gate that a specter is hiding behind. Fans can use their elemental sight for hunting these elusive glowing ghosts and bringing them to the resting spots.

This will unlock the gate and allow them to speak with Clymene, who will task them with the new quest.

Offer Sango Pearl to seven royal tombs

👹 lia 👹 enkanomiya reaction spamming! 🍃 @windflowerlia // genshin spoilers



NAH THERE IS NO WAYYYY. okay two things here



1. buddhist goddess of the sun "marici" was often depicted being pulled in a chariot by seven horses/boars

2. phaethon is a greek god who wished to drive the sun's chariot through the heavens and failed in attempt // genshin spoilersNAH THERE IS NO WAYYYY. okay two things here1. buddhist goddess of the sun "marici" was often depicted being pulled in a chariot by seven horses/boars2. phaethon is a greek god who wished to drive the sun's chariot through the heavens and failed in attempt https://t.co/l4m8pMoFHK

Once the quest begins, you'll be tasked with offering a Sango Pearl to each of the seven royal tombs scattered throughout Enkanomiya. These tombs will be marked on your map, and you'll need to head to each one with a Sango Pearl in tow and offer it up.

A royal tomb (Image via Genshin Impact)

The tombs aren't too difficult to find, as their locations will all be marked on your map. The hardest part will likely arise when trying to honor the tombs in The Serpent's Heart, as they may spawn an Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning.

Fans should make sure to bring a character to deal with its Electro shield as they progress.

Return to Clymene

👹 lia 👹 enkanomiya reaction spamming! 🍃 @windflowerlia // genshin spoilers



this is so freaking sad dude, but i am legitimately wondering.

- this person says they haven't seen someone in the traveler's garb in a long time, but they have never met an outlander.

- sunchildren... greek mythos...

- are the twins from enkanomiya? // genshin spoilersthis is so freaking sad dude, but i am legitimately wondering.- this person says they haven't seen someone in the traveler's garb in a long time, but they have never met an outlander.- sunchildren... greek mythos...- are the twins from enkanomiya? https://t.co/rzg4F1PXUa

Once each of these tombs has been given a pearl, users may return to Clymene for dialoge dialogue and their next task.

Go to the Soul Guide's Locus

The Soul Guide's Locus (Image via Genshin Impact)

After speaking to Clymene, you'll have to follow the glowing path to the Soul Guide's Locus. Once you arrive at the locus, you'll need to talk to Clymene again, prompting him to ask to see the Divine Bridle.

This is where gamers will have to complete Hyperion's Dirge to gain the item. Once this artifact is complete, return to Clymene and show him the Bridle.

Place the Divine Bridle in the waters

Present Clymene with the Bridle (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you have the Bridle, simply return to Clymene and show it to him to view a short cutscene that will complete this quest. After completion, players can look forward to 30 Primogems, 250 AR EXP, 30,000 Mora, and 3 Heroes Wits. Players will also unlock the Hidden Exploration Challenge: Sunchildren Hide and Seek, which will unlock another hidden achievement.

This quest may take some time, but it is worth completing, especially for the lore reveals.

Edited by Ravi Iyer