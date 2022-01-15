The Phaethons' Syrtos Genshin Impact quest guide: Step-by-step walkthrough

Genshin Impact's Enkanomiya expansion has arrived with tons of new World Quests to complete. This new region hides lots of secrets, and finding them all can be difficult.
The Phaethon's Syrtos is one of these quests that will take players on a journey throughout the undercity. Fans will need to explore a massive area and complete several tasks to complete this quest.
It will offer some great rewards upon completion, so taking the time to finish it is worth it. Users can find out more about completing this quest here.
Genshin Impact: How to complete The Phaethon's Syrtos
Firstly, gamers need to have the Divine Bridle from a previous Enkanomiya World Quest, Hyperion's Dirge. Once this artifact is acquired, fans can begin the quest by heading to the Evernight Temple.
They will also need to have completed The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent to unlock the Evernight Temple barrier, and once this is complete, the quest location should appear on the map.
From within the temple, players will need to guide two seelies to a gate that a specter is hiding behind. Fans can use their elemental sight for hunting these elusive glowing ghosts and bringing them to the resting spots.
This will unlock the gate and allow them to speak with Clymene, who will task them with the new quest.
Offer Sango Pearl to seven royal tombs
Once the quest begins, you'll be tasked with offering a Sango Pearl to each of the seven royal tombs scattered throughout Enkanomiya. These tombs will be marked on your map, and you'll need to head to each one with a Sango Pearl in tow and offer it up.
The tombs aren't too difficult to find, as their locations will all be marked on your map. The hardest part will likely arise when trying to honor the tombs in The Serpent's Heart, as they may spawn an Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning.
Fans should make sure to bring a character to deal with its Electro shield as they progress.
Return to Clymene
Once each of these tombs has been given a pearl, users may return to Clymene for dialoge dialogue and their next task.
Go to the Soul Guide's Locus
After speaking to Clymene, you'll have to follow the glowing path to the Soul Guide's Locus. Once you arrive at the locus, you'll need to talk to Clymene again, prompting him to ask to see the Divine Bridle.
This is where gamers will have to complete Hyperion's Dirge to gain the item. Once this artifact is complete, return to Clymene and show him the Bridle.
Place the Divine Bridle in the waters
Once you have the Bridle, simply return to Clymene and show it to him to view a short cutscene that will complete this quest. After completion, players can look forward to 30 Primogems, 250 AR EXP, 30,000 Mora, and 3 Heroes Wits. Players will also unlock the Hidden Exploration Challenge: Sunchildren Hide and Seek, which will unlock another hidden achievement.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
This quest may take some time, but it is worth completing, especially for the lore reveals.