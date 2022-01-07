Hyperion's Dirge Genshin Impact quest guide: Location and achievements revealed

The Hyperion's Dirge quest series consists of four short quests in Genshin Impact that primarily revolve around short combat trials.

Genshin Impact players should collect several Key Sigils of each type in Enkanomiya before attempting the Hyperion's Dirge quest series. Otherwise, they will be unable to proceed, as inserting them in specific locations is mandatory.

Aside from that, players with weak teams may wish to lower the World Level as they're required to beat some enemies in 30 to 60 seconds to proceed. There are three trials:

One Rockfond Rifthound and two Rockfond Rifthound Whelps (60 seconds)

Electro Abyss Mage, Hydro Abyss Mage, Pyro Abyss Mage (60 seconds)

Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling (30 seconds)

How to start the Hyperion's Dirge quest in Genshin Impact: Location and achievements

Travelers should teleport to the Teleport Waypoint near the center of Dainichi Mikoshi in Enkanomiya to start the Hyperion's Dirge quest series. Once they do that, they jump off west of the Teleport Waypoint and turn around toward a wall with two torches. The player should essentially be underneath the Teleport Waypoint.

Take any Pyro character (Amber is a free unit and will suffice) and light up the two torches near the wall. Upon doing so, a part of the wall should disappear. Head through it and talk to Aberaku to start Narrow Inquiry. That is the first short quest for the Hyperion's Dirge quest series.

Temple Inquiry

The first quest requires players to go a little northwest of the center Teleport Waypoint found in Evernight Temple. The player must use several Key Sigils (obtainable outside of this quest series) and then talk to Aberaku.

They will then do a 60-second trial against one Rockfond Rifthound and two Rockfond Rifthound Whelps. Talk to Aberaku to finish this portion.

Serpent Heart's Inquiry

Genshin Impact players will now have to do Serpent Heart's Inquiry to proceed in the Hyperion's Dirge questline. It also involves the player using Key Sigils at a location before talking to Aberaku. This time, it's near the Teleport Waypoint in The Serpent's Heart (seen in the above map).

Players will have 60 seconds to defeat a:

Electro Abyss Mage

Hydro Abyss Mage

Pyro Abyss Mage

Talk to Aberaku to proceed once more.

Narrow Inquiry

Narrow Inquiry involves the player using more Key Sigils at the northern side of The Narrows. Talk to Aberaku to be tasked with defeating three Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchlings in 30 seconds. Talk to him to proceed to finish this Genshin Impact quest.

Hyperion Dirge finale

Genshin Impact players should return to the location where they first met Aberaku (underneath the Teleport Waypoint in Dainichi Mikoshi past the two torches). Use all three of the offerings received through the Hyperion's Dirge quest series on the three pedestals here.

A blue Phase Gate from where the player entered the room should've spawned. Touch it to travel all the way to the top of Dainichi Mikoshi. Afterward, glide a short distance onto the triforce-shaped monument.

The Traveler will get the Light and Dark, Dusk and Dawn achievement upon doing so. Speak to Aberaku to finish Hyperion's Dirge. Doing so will give them the Divine Bridle, which players will use in The Phaethons' Syrtos quest in Genshin Impact.

