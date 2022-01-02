Genshin Impact 2.4 update: Requirements to unlock Enkanomiya & Archon quests

Genshin Impact version 2.4 will introduce the new Enkanomiya region and the Archon quest named 'The Crane Returns on the Wind'. Players worldwide are eager to play new content, but they must learn about the requirements to unlock it.

While Enkanomiya can be accessed after reaching a certain Adventure Rank and completing World Quests, the new Archon quest will be playable if players complete some previous chapters in the storyline.

Here's everything players need to know about unlocking Enkanomiya and the new Archon quest in Genshin Impact version 2.4.

How to unlock Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact version 2.4

Basically, there are four criteria that players must meet to unlock Enkanomiya:

Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above Complete the Archon quest called Chapter II: Act III - Omnipresence Over Mortals. Complete the World Quest called 'The Moon-Bathed Deep. Complete the World Quest called 'The Still Water's Flow'.

Luckily, players can complete the first three requirements in the ongoing version 2.3. However, The Still Water's Flow World Quest will most likely arrive in patch 2.4 itself.

How to complete the Archon Quest 'Chapter II: Act III - Omnipresence Over Mortals'

After reaching Adventure Rank 30, the Chapter II: Act III - Omnipresence Over Mortals Archon quest will be available to adventurers. They can simply start it from the Archon quests section in the quest menu.

The quest revolves around Inazuma and Raiden Shogun, and ends after players talk to Yae Miko in the Grand Narukami Shrine.

It is worth noting that Archon quests take a lot of time to complete. They are based on the most important elements in Teyvat such as Archons, the traveler's sibling, the Fatui, and more.

How to complete The Moon-Bathed Deep World Quest

The Moon-Bathed Deep is a World Quest that can be intiated by interacting with Tsuyoko. The NPC is located north of the Mouun Shrine in Watasumi island.

The quest involves several puzzles and parts, and towards the end, the traveler and Paimon break a seal to obtain Key of the Moon-bathed Deep.

The World Quest is also time consuming, but it will help players in unlocking Enkanomiya and exploring new mechanics of the underground region.

How to unlock the 'The Crane Returns on the Wind' Archon quest in Genshin Impact 2.4

In the 2.4 Special Program, Genshin Impact revealed that the upcoming Archon quest will bring players back to Liyue. They will have to assist Ningguang in rebuilding the Jade Chamber.

The only requirement to unlock the new Archon quest is completing the “Chapter I Act III: A New Star Approaches" quest in Genshin Impact.

The new Archon quest will remain in the game permanently and players can play it whenever they wish.

Genshin Impact version 2.4 will be loaded with a ton of new content. Xiao's rerun, Shenhe, and Yun Jin will be released in the first phase of the update, and two highly-anciticapted rerun banners for Zhongli and Ganyu will arrive thereafter.

