Genshin Impact banner schedule for 2.4 update: Release date, 4-star characters, and more

Travelers should know that the Genshin Impact 2.4 banner schedule is more or less leaked in its entirety.

Everything from its characters to its release date is already known. To summarize:

1st wave of banners' release date: 5 January 2022

5 January 2022 2nd wave of banners' release date: 26 January 2022

26 January 2022 1st character banners' 5-stars: Shenhe and Xiao

Shenhe and Xiao 1st character banner's 4-stars: Yun Jin, Ningguang, and Chongyun

Yun Jin, Ningguang, and Chongyun 2nd character banners' 5-stars: Ganyu and Zhongli

Ganyu and Zhongli 2nd character banner's 4-stars: Beidou, Xingqiu, and Yanfei

Likewise, the following is a list of the weapon banners that Travelers can expect to see in Genshin Impact 2.4:

1st weapon banner's 5-stars: Calamity Queller and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Calamity Queller and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear 1st weapon banner's 4-stars: Favonius Greatsword, Favonius Warbow, Lithic Spear, The Flute, and The Widsith

Favonius Greatsword, Favonius Warbow, Lithic Spear, The Flute, and The Widsith 2nd weapon banner's 5-stars: Amos' Bow and Vortex Vanquisher

Amos' Bow and Vortex Vanquisher 2nd weapon banner's 4-stars: Dragon's Bane, Favonius Codex, Favonius Sword, Lithic Blade, and Sacrificial Bow

Genshin Impact 2.4 banner schedule: Release date, 4-star characters, and weapons

Lumie @lumie_lumie Happy one-year anniversary to this account. Thank you for sticking around, and I'm hoping you enjoy the posts. The growth on this account has been immense, and I'm happy to be experiencing it with you all!



Let's hope for yet another year! 🥳🎉 Happy one-year anniversary to this account. Thank you for sticking around, and I'm hoping you enjoy the posts. The growth on this account has been immense, and I'm happy to be experiencing it with you all! Let's hope for yet another year! 🥳🎉 https://t.co/hWSMEAO3UK

The above leak pertains to the first wave of banners in Genshin Impact 2.4. It displays Xiao and Shenhe near:

Ningguang

Chongyun

Yun Jin

It means that those three 4-star characters will appear on both of Genshin Impact 2.4's initial character banners. Yun Jin is a brand new 4-star Geo, whereas Shenhe is a new 5-star Cryo Polearm user.

Xiao is also having his first rerun in Genshin Impact 2.4. This leak also alludes to Calamity Queller and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear being on the first weapon banner of the 2.4 update.

Keep in mind that the release date for these characters' banners is 5 January 2022.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.4] Banner 2 - Characters



5 stars - Ganyu and Zhongli

4 stars - Xingqiu / Beidou / Yanfei [2.4] Banner 2 - Characters5 stars - Ganyu and Zhongli4 stars - Xingqiu / Beidou / Yanfei

The second half of Genshin Impact 2.4 banners features different characters altogether. There aren't any new characters in it, but it will include a Ganyu and Zhongli rerun. The featured 4-star characters are:

Beidou

Xingqiu

Yanfei

This will be Ganyu's first rerun, whereas it will be Zhongli's second one; both banners will feature the same 4-star characters. Their release date is 26 January 2022.

Genshin Impact 2.4's weapon banners

Genshin Impact 2.4's weapon banners have been leaked in their entirety. Travelers should remember that these banners will run alongside the previous ones. Hence, the release dates are:

First half: 5 January 2022

5 January 2022 Second half: 26 January 2022

The first weapon banner will include:

Calamity Queller (5-star Polearm)

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (5-star Polearm)

Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)

The Flute (4-star Sword)

The Widsith (4-star Catalyst)

Lithic Spear (4-star Polearm)

Favonius Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

The second weapon banner will include:

Vortex Vanquisher (5-star Polearm)

Amos' Bow (5-star Bow)

Sacrificial Bow (4-star Bow)

Favonius Sword (4-star Sword)

Favonius Codex (4-star Catalyst)

Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)

Lithic Blade (4-star Claymore)

Calamity Queller's appearance (Image via Genshin Impact)

Calamity Queller is a brand new 5-star Polearm intended to be Shenhe's signature weapon. Its effect is:

Also Read Article Continues below

"Gain 12/15/18/21/24% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain Consummation for 20s after using an Elemental Skill, causing ATK to increase by 3.2/4/4.8/5.6/6.4% per second. This ATK increase has a maximum of 6 stacks. When the character equipped with this weapon is not on the field, Consummation's ATK increase is doubled."

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. What do you like more from Genshin Impact 2.4? The character bannners The weapon banners 0 votes so far