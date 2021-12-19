Calamity Queller in Genshin Impact: Shenhe’s signature polearm stats leaked

Calamity Queller has been leaked to be Shenhe's signature Polearm, and it's likely to appear in Genshin Impact 2.4.
Recent leaks state that its secondary stat is ATK%. According to Honey Impact, the Calamity Queller's effect in Genshin Impact 2.4 is:
"Gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain Consummation for 20s after using an Elemental Skill, causing ATK to increase by 3.2% per second. This ATK increase has a maximum of 6 stacks. When the character equipped with this weapon is not on the field, Consummation's ATK increase is doubled."
Refinement Levels merely affect the All Elemental DMG Bonus and the ATK increase. Here are the stats that various Refinement Levels can change:
- Gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus + an ATK increase of 3.2%
- Gain 15% All Elemental DMG Bonus + an ATK increase of 4%
- Gain 18% All Elemental DMG Bonus + an ATK increase of 4.8%
- Gain 21% All Elemental DMG Bonus + an ATK increase of 5.6%
- Gain 24% All Elemental DMG Bonus + an ATK increase of 6.4%
Genshin Impact leaks: Shenhe's signature Polearm, Calamity Queller
The above tweet showcases the Calamity Queller's max stats at Level 90, as well as its icon and 5-star rarity. Since it's been leaked to be a 5-star Polearm around the same time as Shenhe's debut, many Travelers assume that it's meant to be her signature weapon.
Of course, any Polearm user can use Calamity Queller; Genshin Impact players aren't forced only to use it on Shenhe. It hasn't been revealed how gamers can acquire this Polearm, but many rumors point to it being a weapon on the weapon banner that'll run alongside Shenhe's personal banner.
At Level 1, the Calamity Queller provides 49 ATK and 3.6 ATK%; at Level 90, its stats are 741 ATK and 16.5 ATK%. All of these numbers come from early Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks, meaning that their values are subject to change.
Calamity Queller's Ascension materials
In case the above tweet gets deleted, or copyright struck, here is a summary of the Calamity Queller's Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact:
- 5 x Mist Veiled Lead Elixir
- 14 x Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir
- 14 x Mist Veiled Gold Elixir
- 6 x Mist Veiled Primo Elixir
- 23 x Mist Grass Pollen
- 27 x Mist Grass
- 41 x Mist Grass Wick
- 15 x Whopperflower Nectar
- 23 x Shimmering Nectar
- 27 x Energy Nectar
- 905,940 Mora
- 908 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
The other two Genshin Impact leaks in this tweet reveal information about Yun Jin and Shenhe's Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials. The main thing of note here is that Shenhe also uses Whopperflower/Shimmering/Energy Nectar.
