Shenhe's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players have a lot to expect from version 2.4, and one of the most exciting new additions may be the playable character, Shenhe.

Shenhe will be a Cryo polearm character in Genshin Impact, and likely a 5-star. Genshin Impact revealed her character design alongside Yun Jin's, raising the anticipation for the next update's character banners.

Plenty of Genshin Impact players are now hoping to summon and build Shenhe. Fortunately for them, leakers have revealed all of her ascension materials.

Materials needed to ascend Shenhe in Genshin Impact

According to leaks, Genshin Impact players will use the following items to ascend Shenhe:

Qingxin x168

Whopperflower drops

Whopperflower Nectar x18

Shimmering Nectar x30

Energy Nectar x36

Shivada Jade

Shivada Jade Sliver x1

Shivada Jade Fragment x9

Shivada Jade Chunk x9

Shivada Jade Gemstone x6

Dragonheir's False Fin x46

Qingxin often grows near high cliffs in Liyue, while Whopperflowers spawn all across Teyvat. These enemies drop Whopperflower Nectar, Shimmering Nectar and Energy Nectar, all of which are needed to fully ascend Shenhe.

To find Qingxin and Whopperflower spawn points, Genshin Impact players can refer to the maps below:

The other two of Shenhe's ascension materials come from boss battles. Genshin Impact players can obtain Shivada Jade from a number of world bosses and weekly bosses. The crafting bench also allows one to upgrade and transmute Shivada Jade stones as needed.

Dragonheir's False Fin will be dropped by an upcoming world boss in Genshin Impact 2.4. The world boss is unnamed for now. However, considering the name of its material, this enemy could very well be Dragonheir of the Depths.

In Genshin Impact lore, Dragonheir of the Depths used to terrorize the people of Enkanomiya, the underwater area below Watatsumi Island. Leaks have pointed to Enkanomiya's release in version 2.4, so there's all the more reason to believe this dragon will be the new world boss.

Apart from Dragonheir's False Fin, Shenhe aficionados can begin farming all of her ascension materials. Shenhe will likely be released as a playable character in January 2022, so Genshin Impact players still have at least a month to prepare.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul