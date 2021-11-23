Genshin Impact Shenhe: Expected release date, leaks, weapon type, and Element

Genshin Impact 2.3 is just getting underway, but the new characters in version 2.4 are already all but confirmed.
Arataki Itto and Gorou will debut in the second half of version 2.3, with their banner ending when version 2.4 begins. Afterward, Genshin Impact players may summon two other new characters: Yun Jin and Shenhe. Genshin Impact recently announced these two characters on Twitter, practically confirming that they will be released in 2.4.
Shenhe's release date in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact undergoes a major update every six weeks, meaning version 2.4 should be released on January 5. Event banners constantly rotate with a version update, and typically, the banners last three weeks. Therefore, Shenhe's release date will be either January 5 or 26, 2022.
Shenhe's weapon and elemental Vision
In a recent series of tweets, Genshin Impact revealed Shenhe's official design, as well as her element and weapon choice. Shenhe is now confirmed to be a Cryo polearm-user, and her character model is shown in the tweet below:
These tweets also show some glimpses of Shenhe's backstory, revealing that she comes from a family of exorcists and that Cloud Retainer mentored her. Gamers may learn more about the upcoming Cryo character once she's released in 2.4.
Shenhe's elemental abilities are yet to be revealed, but Genshin Impact will surely provide more insight as version 2.4 approaches.
Shenhe leaks
Apart from the information that Genshin Impact gave about Shenhe, leakers have revealed even more about the upcoming character. Shenhe's rarity is unconfirmed as of now, but leaks indicate that she will be a 5-star character.
Leaks also suggest that the main story in Genshin Impact will return to Lique after version 2.3 ends. With Shenhe's known link to Cloud Retainer, this leak further suggests that Shenhe is a Liyue-based character like Yun Jin.
Genshin Impact fans who want to summon Shenhe may get to summon her early next year. In the meantime, Genshin Impact 2.3 is offering a Eula rerun, an Albedo rerun, and the debut banner of Itto and Gorou.
