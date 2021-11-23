Genshin Impact Shenhe: Expected release date, leaks, weapon type, and Element

Genshin Impact 2.3 is just getting underway, but the new characters in version 2.4 are already all but confirmed.

Arataki Itto and Gorou will debut in the second half of version 2.3, with their banner ending when version 2.4 begins. Afterward, Genshin Impact players may summon two other new characters: Yun Jin and Shenhe. Genshin Impact recently announced these two characters on Twitter, practically confirming that they will be released in 2.4.

Shenhe's release date in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact undergoes a major update every six weeks, meaning version 2.4 should be released on January 5. Event banners constantly rotate with a version update, and typically, the banners last three weeks. Therefore, Shenhe's release date will be either January 5 or 26, 2022.

Shenhe's weapon and elemental Vision

In a recent series of tweets, Genshin Impact revealed Shenhe's official design, as well as her element and weapon choice. Shenhe is now confirmed to be a Cryo polearm-user, and her character model is shown in the tweet below:

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence

◆ Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm

◆ Cryo

◆ Crista Doloris



"One has traversed many realms and taken a great many pupils. Among them, Shenhe bears the closest resemblance to oneself. " — Cloud Retainer
◆ Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence
◆ Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm
◆ Cryo
◆ Crista Doloris

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm



Shenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.



To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.



Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence
Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm
Shenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.
To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.

These tweets also show some glimpses of Shenhe's backstory, revealing that she comes from a family of exorcists and that Cloud Retainer mentored her. Gamers may learn more about the upcoming Cryo character once she's released in 2.4.

Shenhe's elemental abilities are yet to be revealed, but Genshin Impact will surely provide more insight as version 2.4 approaches.

Shenhe leaks

sira 🎣 @sirasleeps shenhe has her own polearm and yunjin has dragons bane so im guessing shenhe is a 5 star and yunjin is a 4 star shenhe has her own polearm and yunjin has dragons bane so im guessing shenhe is a 5 star and yunjin is a 4 star

Apart from the information that Genshin Impact gave about Shenhe, leakers have revealed even more about the upcoming character. Shenhe's rarity is unconfirmed as of now, but leaks indicate that she will be a 5-star character.

Leaks also suggest that the main story in Genshin Impact will return to Lique after version 2.3 ends. With Shenhe's known link to Cloud Retainer, this leak further suggests that Shenhe is a Liyue-based character like Yun Jin.

min | the one and oni itto 🦋🔥 @HUTAO1ST

confirmed there's yunjin

there's nothing indicating her star rating, and there's also no news about shenhe yet

after 2.3, the plot will go back to liyue @Tangzhu_Tz rough trans: 2.4 bannerconfirmed there's yunjinthere's nothing indicating her star rating, and there's also no news about shenhe yetafter 2.3, the plot will go back to liyue @Tangzhu_Tz rough trans: 2.4 banner confirmed there's yunjinthere's nothing indicating her star rating, and there's also no news about shenhe yetafter 2.3, the plot will go back to liyue

Genshin Impact fans who want to summon Shenhe may get to summon her early next year. In the meantime, Genshin Impact 2.3 is offering a Eula rerun, an Albedo rerun, and the debut banner of Itto and Gorou.

