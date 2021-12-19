Genshin Impact 2.4 banner leaks: Ganyu, Xiao, and Shenhe banners expected in next version

According to various Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks, Shenhe, Xiao, and Ganyu will all have banners in the 2.4 update.

Shenhe is a brand new playable character. She's a 5-star Cryo Polearm user leaked to appear in the first half of Genshin Impact 2.4. Not only that but another new character, Yun Jin, is expected to debut alongside Shenhe. Yun Jin is a 4-star Geo Polearm user.

By comparison, Xiao and Ganyu are already in Genshin Impact, but they haven't had a rerun in several months. Fans looking to obtain these characters are in luck, as they're supposedly getting a rerun in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Genshin Impact 2.4 banner leaks: Ganyu & Xiao reruns, plus Shenhe's own banner

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.4 Beta]



Banner 1 - [Shenhe 5⭐ with Yun Jin 4⭐]

Banner 2 - [Unconfirmed]

It's worth noting that Shenhe's data has already been datamined. Typically, a character who has their complete kit leaked shows up in the upcoming update. Hence, it's a safe bet to assume that she will appear in Genshin Impact 2.4.

The above leak is an old one, as the second banner was just assumed to be a rerun at the time. More importantly, it gives players a timeframe of when they can expect Shenhe and Yun Jin in Genshin Impact 2.4. If they appear on the first banner, their likely release date is January 5, 2022.

Xiao and Ganyu reruns

enzo. @gorqiu // genshin leaks (?)



I KNEW IT, I CALLED THAT IT WOULD BE A XIAO AND GANYU RERUN

Although reruns aren't necessarily set in stone, several leaks indicate that Ganyu and Xiao will have a rerun in Genshin Impact 2.4. For example, Shenhe, Xiao, and Ganyu appear in the leaked Lantern Rite event.

Likewise, Genshin Impact 2.4 focuses heavily on Liyue. Five-star characters featured on these types of banners tend to have a banner around the same time. For example, Albedo had a rerun around the time he was heavily featured in the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event.

Assuming the reruns are the second banner of Genshin Impact, 2.4 would point to a possible release date of January 26, 2022.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Explaining it further, ALL 4 of Shenhe / Zhongli / Xiao / Ganyu should be in 2.4 Banners.





UBatcha @Ubatcha1

Update - This may be incorrect now as the original source stated they might have been wrong on this one. We'll have to wait until the livestream in around 13d to confirm it but I wanted to make sure I updated this before the Albedo/Eula banners were over for people to decide.

There were also rumors of a Zhongli rerun occurring in Genshin Impact 2.4, but that now appears to be false according to the original leaker. Most Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks continue to point to Ganyu and Xiao having reruns, but it's the Zhongli part that is apparently no longer happening.

It would've been unprecedented to have three reruns happening simultaneously or a rerun happening alongside a new banner. Still, the original source was confident that Zhongli would show up at the time and has now retracted on that stance.

Whether these reruns will genuinely happen or not will be known when the Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream happens.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

