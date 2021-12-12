Genshin Impact may not rerun Zhongli banner in version 2.4, suggests new leak

Fans hoping for a Zhongli rerun in Genshin Impact 2.4 may be disappointed with the latest leaks.
The original Zhongli rerun leaks were popularized by UBatcha on Twitter, as they posted on November 25 discussing their insider's latest scoops. One of the original Tweets stated:
"This source is not public and speaks to me privately in DMs, therefore there's no public proof of previous leaks so I'll ask you to just trust me that they have been credible."
However, the same leaker also posted a new Tweet, stating that they might have been wrong about it. Fans should remember that Genshin Impact leaks won't always be accurate.
Genshin Impact 2.4 may not feature the Zhongli rerun after all
The above Tweet is the explanation for the recent events. Even though the original source was mentioned to be credible, UBatcha states that they might have been wrong with this leak. Naturally, the 2.4 livestream will confirm or deny these leaks, and players won't have to wait too long to find out.
Some players were willing to skip the Albedo and Eula reruns to save Primogems for a potential Zhongli rerun. Hence, the leaker wanted to clarify on the situation before those banners were over. This way, players won't feel duped with a false leak.
The original leaks
Genshin Impact players are already expecting Shenhe & Yun Jin for the first banner, with the Xiao and Ganyu reruns happening in the second half of version 2.4. The 2.3 update already did something unprecedented with two reruns happening simultaneously, so some fans were surprised with this news.
The notion of potentially having three reruns happening at once would be unheard of in Genshin Impact. Likewise, a rerun and a new banner happening at the same time would be unexpected.
The leaker did initially state that they weren't "100% confident" in this leak. Genshin Impact players should remember that this leak wasn't as easily verifiable as many of the other Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks out there.
One of the main reasons these Zhongli rerun rumors came out is that the source was considered "reliable." The previous leaks they provided were apparently accurate, but there is no way to verify which ones due to a lack of public information on the matter.
Still, it's understandable why UBatcha would post this information. If they did get some genuinely valid leaks in the past, it's logical as to why they would assume a Zhongli rerun would happen.
Even credible leakers can make mistakes; not everything is going to be 100% correct. Plus, the Zhongli rerun hasn't been disproven yet, even if it seems likely.
More information on future leaks
This Tweet includes a poll. The overwhelming majority of over 12K votes stated that this leaker should continue posting leaks they're not 100% confident about in the future. Mainly, they don't want to get flamed by the community for any suspicious information they receive, but they would still be able to post it for those curious to listen.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Of course, any verified information will still be leaked as it would be under normal circumstances. Genshin Impact 2.4 might not get the Zhongli rerun, but some suspicious leaks could prove accurate in the future.
Q. Would you be disappointed if a Zhongli rerun doesn't happen in Genshin Impact 2.4?
Yes
No