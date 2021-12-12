Genshin Impact may not rerun Zhongli banner in version 2.4, suggests new leak

Fans hoping for a Zhongli rerun in Genshin Impact 2.4 may be disappointed with the latest leaks.

The original Zhongli rerun leaks were popularized by UBatcha on Twitter, as they posted on November 25 discussing their insider's latest scoops. One of the original Tweets stated:

"This source is not public and speaks to me privately in DMs, therefore there's no public proof of previous leaks so I'll ask you to just trust me that they have been credible."

However, the same leaker also posted a new Tweet, stating that they might have been wrong about it. Fans should remember that Genshin Impact leaks won't always be accurate.

Genshin Impact 2.4 may not feature the Zhongli rerun after all

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Okay so, what if I said Zhongli re-runs in 2.4 twitter.com/GenshinImpact/… Okay so, what if I said Zhongli re-runs in 2.4 twitter.com/GenshinImpact/… Update - This may be incorrect now as the original source stated they might have been wrong on this one. We'll have to wait until the livestream in around 13d to confirm it but I wanted to make sure I updated this before the Albedo/Eula banners were over for people to decide. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… Update - This may be incorrect now as the original source stated they might have been wrong on this one. We'll have to wait until the livestream in around 13d to confirm it but I wanted to make sure I updated this before the Albedo/Eula banners were over for people to decide. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

The above Tweet is the explanation for the recent events. Even though the original source was mentioned to be credible, UBatcha states that they might have been wrong with this leak. Naturally, the 2.4 livestream will confirm or deny these leaks, and players won't have to wait too long to find out.

Some players were willing to skip the Albedo and Eula reruns to save Primogems for a potential Zhongli rerun. Hence, the leaker wanted to clarify on the situation before those banners were over. This way, players won't feel duped with a false leak.

The original leaks

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Explaining it further, ALL 4 of Shenhe / Zhongli / Xiao / Ganyu should be in 2.4 Banners.



I'm not sure if it would be Shenhe and Zhongli then Xiao and Ganyu OR Shenhe then Xiao and Ganyu and Zhongli but it's likelier to be the latter. Explaining it further, ALL 4 of Shenhe / Zhongli / Xiao / Ganyu should be in 2.4 Banners.I'm not sure if it would be Shenhe and Zhongli then Xiao and Ganyu OR Shenhe then Xiao and Ganyu and Zhongli but it's likelier to be the latter.

Genshin Impact players are already expecting Shenhe & Yun Jin for the first banner, with the Xiao and Ganyu reruns happening in the second half of version 2.4. The 2.3 update already did something unprecedented with two reruns happening simultaneously, so some fans were surprised with this news.

The notion of potentially having three reruns happening at once would be unheard of in Genshin Impact. Likewise, a rerun and a new banner happening at the same time would be unexpected.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 I want to be fully transparent about this, even I'm not 100% confident in this, I've put off tweeting it because it doesn't seem logical but neither did Eula and Albedo both in 2.3 banners so here I am posting. I want to be fully transparent about this, even I'm not 100% confident in this, I've put off tweeting it because it doesn't seem logical but neither did Eula and Albedo both in 2.3 banners so here I am posting.

The leaker did initially state that they weren't "100% confident" in this leak. Genshin Impact players should remember that this leak wasn't as easily verifiable as many of the other Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks out there.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 The info comes from a source I can consider reliable as they've given previous leaks that have come out to be true, I will not be mentioning which ones they are as that would help identify what source it is. The info comes from a source I can consider reliable as they've given previous leaks that have come out to be true, I will not be mentioning which ones they are as that would help identify what source it is.

One of the main reasons these Zhongli rerun rumors came out is that the source was considered "reliable." The previous leaks they provided were apparently accurate, but there is no way to verify which ones due to a lack of public information on the matter.

Still, it's understandable why UBatcha would post this information. If they did get some genuinely valid leaks in the past, it's logical as to why they would assume a Zhongli rerun would happen.

Even credible leakers can make mistakes; not everything is going to be 100% correct. Plus, the Zhongli rerun hasn't been disproven yet, even if it seems likely.

More information on future leaks

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Regarding the last tweet, Should I carry on doing this in the future?



Full explanation in the replies but in summary - posting future (outside of beta) leaks that I'm not as confident about and then clarifying within the replies that I'm not as confident about it. Regarding the last tweet, Should I carry on doing this in the future?Full explanation in the replies but in summary - posting future (outside of beta) leaks that I'm not as confident about and then clarifying within the replies that I'm not as confident about it.

This Tweet includes a poll. The overwhelming majority of over 12K votes stated that this leaker should continue posting leaks they're not 100% confident about in the future. Mainly, they don't want to get flamed by the community for any suspicious information they receive, but they would still be able to post it for those curious to listen.

Of course, any verified information will still be leaked as it would be under normal circumstances. Genshin Impact 2.4 might not get the Zhongli rerun, but some suspicious leaks could prove accurate in the future.

