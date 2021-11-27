Zhongli rerun expected in Genshin Impact 2.4 banners, suggests new leaks

Some Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks suggest that Zhongli may be getting a rerun in the near future.

Genshin Impact 2.4 will have a considerable focus on Liyue. Upcoming events, such as Lantern Rite returning, take place in that region. Likewise, Shenhe and Yun Jin are characters from Liyue and have been leaked to appear in the same update.

Thus, it wouldn't be so out of place for the Geo Archon to return in a rerun banner in Genshin Impact 2.4. Reruns tend to be difficult to leak early on, mainly because the data for the characters already exist.

New Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Upcoming Zhongli rerun

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Explaining it further, ALL 4 of Shenhe / Zhongli / Xiao / Ganyu should be in 2.4 Banners.



I'm not sure if it would be Shenhe and Zhongli then Xiao and Ganyu OR Shenhe then Xiao and Ganyu and Zhongli but it's likelier to be the latter. Explaining it further, ALL 4 of Shenhe / Zhongli / Xiao / Ganyu should be in 2.4 Banners.I'm not sure if it would be Shenhe and Zhongli then Xiao and Ganyu OR Shenhe then Xiao and Ganyu and Zhongli but it's likelier to be the latter.

The recent Genshin Impact 2.4 news comes from a prominent leaker who talks about a reliable source giving them this information. Thus, this leak doesn't come from datamining and isn't easily verifiable.

Still, it references that Shenhe, Zhongli, Xiao, and Ganyu will be having banners in Genshin Impact 2.4. Previous leaks didn't mention Zhongli. Assuming that's true, then players will have plenty of banners where they can spend their Primogems.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 I want to be fully transparent about this, even I'm not 100% confident in this, I've put off tweeting it because it doesn't seem logical but neither did Eula and Albedo both in 2.3 banners so here I am posting. I want to be fully transparent about this, even I'm not 100% confident in this, I've put off tweeting it because it doesn't seem logical but neither did Eula and Albedo both in 2.3 banners so here I am posting.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 The info comes from a source I can consider reliable as they've given previous leaks that have come out to be true, I will not be mentioning which ones they are as that would help identify what source it is. The info comes from a source I can consider reliable as they've given previous leaks that have come out to be true, I will not be mentioning which ones they are as that would help identify what source it is.

It's more or less a "trust me" type of leak. Zhongli's last rerun was between April 28, 2021, to May 18, 2021. Another rerun wouldn't be out of the ordinary, as Childe had two in a shorter time span:

Childe's 1st rerun: April 6 to April 27, 2021

Childe's 2nd rerun: October 13 to November 2, 2021

That's 169 days between the two Childe reruns, which is longer than the time between Zhongli's first rerun and the leaked second one. It's worth noting that there is no date given for Zhongli's supposed second rerun.

Other Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.4 Beta]



Banner 1 - [Shenhe 5⭐ with Yun Jin 4⭐]

Banner 2 - [Unconfirmed] [2.4 Beta]Banner 1 - [Shenhe 5⭐ with Yun Jin 4⭐]Banner 2 - [Unconfirmed]

Credible leaks about Genshin Impact 2.4 maintain that Shenhe and Yun Jin will be on the first banner. Some of the latest leaks state that Ganyu and Xiao are getting their rerun banners in the second half of the 2.4 update.

Thus, players wonder where a Zhongli rerun would fit. No recent leaks pinpoint whether this fabled return will occur in the first half or the second half of Genshin Impact 2.4.

As of yet, there have not been four featured 5-star character banners in Genshin Impact. The recent 2.3 update introduced the concept of two reruns happening simultaneously. Even so, there aren't four characters leaked for it.

When does Genshin Impact 2.4 arrive?

DmBee @ddimbee



These are infos from reliable leakers UBatcha and Mia…



Mia datamined the rerun of Vortex Vanquisher for 2.4, Zhongli’s signature weapon, meaning there’s s a big possibility of a third rerun banner which is Zhongli.



“plum” = leak



#GenshinImpact Triple Rerun Banners? 🤔These are infos from reliable leakers UBatcha and Mia…Mia datamined the rerun of Vortex Vanquisher for 2.4, Zhongli’s signature weapon, meaning there’s s a big possibility of a third rerun banner which is Zhongli.“plum” = leak Triple Rerun Banners? 🤔These are infos from reliable leakers UBatcha and Mia…Mia datamined the rerun of Vortex Vanquisher for 2.4, Zhongli’s signature weapon, meaning there’s s a big possibility of a third rerun banner which is Zhongli.“plum” = leak#GenshinImpact https://t.co/GDtJFF5Pgp

Itto's banner is the last one in the 2.3 update, and its end date is already known to players (January 5, 2021). Assuming Genshin Impact 2.4 starts on the same day, one should expect a January 5, 2021 release date.

The 4-star characters for Genshin Impact 2.4 banners aren't known yet. Xiao and Ganyu will likely share 4-star characters similar to Albedo and Eula. However, Zhongli's seemingly random addition makes it hard to tell if he will have the same 4-star characters like them, Shenhe, or something else entirely.

Prominent leaker Mia leaked that Zhongli's weapon (Vortex Vanquisher) is due for a rerun in Genshin Impact 2.4. Characters tend to have their reruns alongside their signature weapons, so the likelihood of a Zhongli rerun isn't too farfetched.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

