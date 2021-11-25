Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks reveal Yun Jin and Shenhe’s rarity level and release date

New Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks highlight more new information on Yun Jin and Shenhe's rarity levels and release dates.

The official Genshin Impact Twitter page recently had some posts about Yun Jin and Shenhe. Naturally, this meant that the two characters were on the horizon, with many fans wondering when they would come out. Some old Yun Jin leaks suggested that she would come out in Genshin Impact 2.4, but there was no definitive date at the time.

Now, there is new information that shines more light on these two upcoming characters. Both text and video leaks suggest that Yun Jin will be a 4-star character, and Shenhe will be a 5-star character.

New Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Yun Jin and Shenhe's rarity and release dates

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.4 Beta]



Banner 1 - [Shenhe 5⭐ with Yun Jin 4⭐]

Banner 2 - [Unconfirmed]

Assuming the above leak is true, that would mean that Shenhe and Yun Jin have a release date of January 5, 2022. Players already know that Itto's banner takes place in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3, which lasts from December 14, 2021, to January 5, 2022.

Thus, it would be logical for the first Genshin Impact 2.4 banner's release date to be January 5, 2022. Another interesting aspect about this leak is that the two characters will appear alongside one another in this banner.

If this leak is true, then Shenhe is the featured 5-star character, with Yun Jin being one of the three featured 4-star characters. Currently, the other two 4-star characters are unknown.

Yun Jin gameplay in Genshin Impact 2.4

Lumie @lumie_lumie



Special thanks once more :)



Streamable:



#Yunjin Yun Jin Idles and Gameplay

Genshin Impact players should know that 5-star characters get a brief cutscene animation whenever they activate their Elemental Burst. By comparison, 4-star characters don't get that special intro. Based on what players can see from the gameplay leak, Yun Jin doesn't have that intro.

It's not a limitation of the leaks, either. Other leaks featuring 5-star characters still have that opening cutscene when they activate their Elemental Burst. Coincidentally enough, Shenhe's video leak for Genshin Impact 2.4 proves that.

Shenhe gameplay in Genshin Impact 2.4

The above video is a Genshin Impact 2.4 leak featuring Shenhe's general gameplay. As players can see around the 1:28 mark, Shenhe has that special cutscene when activating her Elemental Burst.

Other than that, Travelers can see what Shenhe's moveset looks like in-game. Both this tweet and the Yun Jin tweet include a streamable link. Those links include a higher quality video and will still be around if the original tweets are taken down for copyright.

More Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks about Yun Jin and Shenhe

Shenhe and Yunjin's Passive Talents have also been leaked. Essentially, Shenhe's first Passive Talent increases her Elemental Burst's Cryo DMG's CRIT DMG by 15%.

Her second one makes it so Shenhe using her Elemental Skill, all party member's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG is boosted by 10% for 10 seconds. Holding the Elemental Skill will instead increase Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks by 15% for 15 seconds.

Her final Passive Talent increases Liyue Expedition rewards by 25%.

By comparison, Yunjin's first Passive Talent allows her to use the highest level of her Elemental Skill when she's attacked as she uses it.

Her second Passive Talent increases all party members' Normal Attack DMG when affected by her Elemental Burst by 2.5/5/7.5/11.5% of her DEF. The DEF part is according to Honey Impact and is not shown in the above Genshin Impact 2.4 leak.

Finally, Yun Jin's third Passive Talent allows her to have a 12% chance of acquiring double the product when it comes to cooking Stamina-based food.

