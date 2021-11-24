Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks reveal Yun Jin's Elemental Burst animation and abilities

Yun Jin and Shenhe were officially revealed by Genshin Impact before the 2.3 update, meaning that they will become playable in patch 2.4. Leakers have revealed Yun Jin's gameplay already, and players are speculating about her Polearm-based playstyle.

The upcoming Geo Polearm user is expected to be a four-star character, since Zhongli is already the five-star Geo Polearm unit in Genshin Impact.

Here's everything players need to know about Yun Jin's elemental abilities.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks reveal Yun Jin's Elemental Burst animation

Surprisingly, Yun Jin's Elemental Burst was leaked even before the beta testing for Genshin Impact version 2.4 began.

Apparently, Yun Jin summons certain flags with her Elemental Burst. These flags are worn by members of the Chinese Opera, owing to which players are assuming that she loves music like Xinyan.

Even the Genshin Impact lore describes Yun Jin as a phenomenal singer, dancer, and brewer.

Yun Jin will most likely be a support character

In another tweet, leaker UBatcha claimed that Yun Jin's Elemental Skill and Burst are based on providing shield and attack buffs to the team respectively.

Being a Geo character, it isn't a big surprise that Yun Jin provides a shield. However, it will be interesting to see how she buffs the other members in the party.

Gorou, another Geo support character, will arrive in the second phase of the 2.3 update. Gorou will provide buffs to the team based on the number of Geo party members, owing to which Genshin Impact players might use mono-geo teams in the upcoming weeks.

Yun Jin will undoubtedly be a useful and unique support character in Genshin Impact. She will be the first unit in the game to provide a shield with attack buffs. In contrast, Bennett provides healing with attack buffs, and Diona provides healing with shield.

Having said that, if the latest leaks are true, it is safe to assume that Yun Jin won't be a DPS unit. None of her abilities seem to be focused on dealing damage.

As of now, the 2.3 update is live with the arrival of Albedo and Eula's re-run banners. Players can also wish for the Song of Broken Pines and Freedom-Sworn in the new Epitome Invocation banner before 2.4 arrives.

Edited by Danyal Arabi