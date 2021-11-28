Genshin Impact 2.4 release date, Zhongli rerun and more leaks

Genshin Impact 2.4 has been subject to various leaks this past week, so this article will cover its release date, Zhongli rerun, and more leaks.

The release date for Genshin Impact 2.4 is likely to be January 5, 2021. It's an update that will see players returning to Liyue, which has prompted much speculation on its rerun banners.

Surprisingly, three 5-star characters have been leaked to have a rerun in Genshin Impact 2.4. These characters are:

Ganyu

Xiao

Zhongli

It remains to be seen if this leaked information will prove accurate in the long run. Fans should always take Genshin Impact leaks with a grain of salt.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Explaining it further, ALL 4 of Shenhe / Zhongli / Xiao / Ganyu should be in 2.4 Banners.



Explaining it further, ALL 4 of Shenhe / Zhongli / Xiao / Ganyu should be in 2.4 Banners.

I'm not sure if it would be Shenhe and Zhongli then Xiao and Ganyu OR Shenhe then Xiao and Ganyu and Zhongli but it's likelier to be the latter.

Four 5-star character banners are unprecedented in Genshin Impact. The recent 2.3 update surprised many fans with having two reruns simultaneously. Still, a prominent leaker heard from a trustworthy source that Zhongli would be getting a rerun.

Other leaks have stated that Xiao and Ganyu would be the dual rerun banner, as well. Not to mention, Shenhe is a brand new 5-star character expected to debut in the first half of Genshin Impact 2.4.

The recent Shenhe leaks also state that Yun Jin will accompany her as a 4-star Geo Polearm user.

Other Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks

Enkanomiya's map (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are plenty of other Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks to cover briefly. The above image displays Enkanomiya's map. For those who don't know, Enkanomiya is a new Inazuma region scheduled to debut in Genshin Impact 2.4.

It's an underwater area with its own lore for players to discover. Naturally, this means that there are new foes to slay, including a new boss known as the Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap and the Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap. It's a two-in-one type of boss, and it will drop Dragonheir's False Fin (a material Shenhe needs).

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.4:



1. Enkanomiya

2. Shenhe (5*) and Yunjin (4*)

3. Hangout quests (Ningguang, Yunjin)

4. Lantern Rite rerun

5. Windtrace rerun

6. Alchemy event with Timaeus

7. New skins for Ningguang & Keqing

8. Kichiboushi outing event

9. Electro Sigil Shop

10. Arlecchino A quick overview of 2.4:1. Enkanomiya2. Shenhe (5*) and Yunjin (4*)3. Hangout quests (Ningguang, Yunjin)4. Lantern Rite rerun5. Windtrace rerun6. Alchemy event with Timaeus7. New skins for Ningguang & Keqing8. Kichiboushi outing event9. Electro Sigil Shop10. Arlecchino

Genshin Impact 2.4 will see some reruns in events, such as Lantern Rite and Windtrace. What's even more interesting, is the fact that Ningguang and Keqing are getting new skins. So far, only Barbara and Jean have skins in-game, so it looks as though those two will join her.

Arlecchino is also known as Harlequin in commedia dell'arte, which heavily influences the Fatui Harbingers. Thus, fans can reasonably deduce that this character will be connected to the Fatui in some way.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



- The current data suggests that "Overdose" will scale based on Elemental Mastery.

- As for "overGrow", there are multiple mentions of "mushroom" and "mushroom_seed".



This is all skeleton data and incredibly early however. Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Codenames of reactions Overgrow and Overdose have been added to game data.



※ Subject to change.



Codenames of reactions Overgrow and Overdose have been added to game data.

- The current data suggests that "Overdose" will scale based on Elemental Mastery.

- As for "overGrow", there are multiple mentions of "mushroom" and "mushroom_seed".

This is all skeleton data and incredibly early however.

There are also other Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks outside of what was previously listed. For example, Dendro will get two new Elemental Reactions. One is known as Overgrow, and the other is Overdose.

Not too much is known about these new Dendro Elemental Reactions. Overdose supposedly scales off of Elemental Mastery, and Overgrow involves mushrooms.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks

Yae fans should be delighted that there are some leaks for her. It's not for Genshin Impact 2.4, but it will be relevant for the 2.5 update. Likewise, Ayato also has some leaked information.

The above Tweet contains all of the now-deleted Tweets from the original leaker, including information on their kit and how Ayato is a Hydro user. It's a surprisingly in-depth leak for something that's supposedly taking place two updates away.

