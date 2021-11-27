Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: New Dendro elemental reaction - Overdose and Overgrow details

The Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks keep rolling out, and now there is new information on some Dendro elemental reactions.

The two new elemental reactions are Overdose and Overgrow. All of the data associated with it is barebones, thanks to it being early in development. That said, it gives players more insight into the Dendro element and some of its potential elemental reactions.

In the current version of Genshin Impact, there is only one elemental reaction known as "Burning." It includes Pyro plus Dendro, so the two new elemental reactions are unlikely to involve Pyro.

New Dendro elemental reactions in Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Overdose and Overgrow

- The current data suggests that "Overdose" will scale based on Elemental Mastery.

- As for "overGrow", there are multiple mentions of "mushroom" and "mushroom_seed".



This is all skeleton data and incredibly early however. Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Codenames of reactions Overgrow and Overdose have been added to game data.



※ Subject to change.



As these Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks are associated with beta content, certain aspects about it are always subject to change. What players currently know about them is:

Overdose scales off of the user's Elemental Mastery.

Overgrow mentions mushrooms and mushroom seeds.

What Overgrow's mushrooms do isn't publicly known yet. As Pyro has its own elemental reaction with Dendro, both Overdose and Overgrow must use a separate element.

As these are preliminary leaks, Travelers will likely get more in-depth Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks about Overdose and Overgrow in the future.

Speculation for the new elemental reactions in Genshin Impact 2.4

The only Dendro reaction that exists in-game right now (Image via Genshin Impact)

As Pyro wouldn't be an option, that leaves the remaining Elements as possible suspects for this Genshin Impact 2.4 leak:

Anemo

Electro

Cryo

Geo

Hydro

Geo would be the least likely, as its only elemental reaction is Crystallize, which involves creating elemental shields. That would leave four other options. Anemo also only has one elemental reaction known as Swirl, so it's not likely, either.

Electro-based Elemental Reactions scale off Elemental Mastery, so one can speculate that Overdose might be Electro plus Dendro. However, lightning also helps mushrooms multiply in the real world, making it a candidate for Overgrow.

According to National Geographic:

"The latest results show that lightning-strength jolts of electricity can more than double the yield of certain mushroom species compared with conventional cultivation methods."

Thus, Electro could viably be either option. It would also mean it's the most likely out of the remaining five to be used in one of these two new elemental reactions in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Alternatively, Overgrow could use Hydro, as fungi excel in moist environments (not to mention some varieties have ~90% water content in them). It wouldn't make sense for Cryo to help mushrooms grow, as most mushroom varieties don't thrive in snowy areas.

