All Genshin Impact Dendro characters known so far

Seven elements run the world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact. While six elements have already been showcased in the game, Dendro is still a mystery to players.

The lore has time and again teased the Dendro region named Sumeru, and several enemies such as Hilichurls and Slimes possess the power of this element. However, Genshin Impact has still not released Dendro playable characters.

Sumeru region leaked in Genshin Impact (Image via Twitter/Genshin_Intel)

Based on leaks and theories, here are all the Dendro characters in Genshin Impact.

Dendro characters in Genshin Impact

1) Lesser Lord Kusanali

The most important character for any element is naturally the archon. Lesser Lord Kusanali is the Dendro archon who rules the land of Sumeru. She is interestingly the youngest archon and is often called the God of Wisdom as well.

Kusanali has been mentioned by several characters in the storyline, including Zhongli, Yae Miko, and Dansleif.

Kusanali will certainly appear in Chapter 3 of the Teyvat storyline, as it is focused on the traveler and Paimon exploring the Sumeru region.

Apparently, the people of Sumeru admire Kusanali and also celebrate a festival for the archon.

2) Baizhu

Baizhu is currently an NPC in Genshin Impact, but players have been eagerly waiting for this character since he was introduced in the Archon quest.

Baizhu is one of the most fascinating characters because he has a talking pet character named Changsheng. The white snake rests on his shoulders, and Baizhu's Dendro vision can also be seen hanging alongside it.

Baizhu in Genshin Impact is a Dendro character (Image via miHoYo)

Apart from his vision, no information has been revealed regarding Baizhu's playstyle in Genshin Impact.

3) Yaoyao

Like Baizhu, Yaoyao is a character who belongs to Liyue and holds a Dendro vision. Her model was data mined a long time ago, but she still hasn't arrived in the game.

Yaoyao in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The leaks around patch 2.4 suggest that the update will introduce Yunjin and Shenhe. Hence, it is safe to assume that Yaoyao might arrive in patch 2.5 or even later.

Nebiros - (Genshin Leaks + Lore) @LuxArchon When the game first launched, several unreleased characters had their models datamined.



These characters were Albedo, Hu Tao, Rosaria, Sayu, Kazuha, Thoma, Mimi (beta Kokomi), Yunjin, Shenhe, and Yaoyao.



If 2.4 rumors are true, Yaoyao will be the last one unreleased. When the game first launched, several unreleased characters had their models datamined. These characters were Albedo, Hu Tao, Rosaria, Sayu, Kazuha, Thoma, Mimi (beta Kokomi), Yunjin, Shenhe, and Yaoyao.If 2.4 rumors are true, Yaoyao will be the last one unreleased. https://t.co/bdqpWRYdii

Based on leaks and beta testing, it was revealed that Yaoyao belongs to the Dendro element. She wears a plant and flower-themed outfit, which further strengthens these claims.

As per the lore, Yaoyao was taught by Madame Ping and was Xiangling's junior disciple. At the moment, she has become an assistant for Ganyu.

More information regarding the aforementioned characters will be available for sure as the Genshin Impact storyline progresses. The upcoming Sumeru region is expected to have vast forests and deserts, and players are naturally excited to explore it.

