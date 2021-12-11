×
Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Liyue based 4-star characters and Yun Jin to be obtainable for free

Liyue 4-star characters in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)
Soumyadeep Banerjee
ANALYST
Modified Dec 11, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Feature

The upcoming Lantern Rite for Genshin Impact 2.4 is going to be giving away a lot of free items. From skins to primogems, players can expect the Liyue festival to be even bigger than last year. In addition, it will also mark the first rerun of characters like Ganyu and Xiao.

Based on numerous leaks from reputed sources, Genshin Impact 2.4 will give away free skin and a 4-star Liyue character of choice. Naturally, like other events, players can exchange currencies and get free items once the Lantern Rite kicks off.

Players can choose Yun Jin or any one of the 4-star Liyue characters in Genshin Impact 2.4 Lantern Rite

Alongside the upcoming 5-star characters in Genshin Impact 2.4, it seems that MiHoYo is giving the players a chance to score a double once again. Last year's Lantern Rite also gave a choice over any one of the 4-star Liyue units.

However, there is more to the Liyue roster after a year, with a brand new face coming with the update. Players can score a much-needed constellation on any one of their favorite and most-used characters, or simply pick Yun Jin.

Ningguang's skin (Orchid's Evening Gown/纱中幽兰) can be obtained for free by completing Lantern Rite events. Keqing's skin (Opulent Splendor/霓裾翩跹) can be purchased with Genesis Crystals.You can redeem a 4★ Liyue character with 1000 Firework Coins & 1000 Hydra Boss Coins. twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/… https://t.co/iJ9rQQioiL

The importance of constellations on a 4-star character has no bounds. With supporting characters like Xinqiu, Xiangling, and Xinyan, having constellations up to 4 or 6 can help a player in the long run.

On the other hand, DPS characters such as Ninguang, Yanfei, Beidou, and Chongyun can make up for their constellations if they lack ideal weapons or artifacts. The free 4-star from Genshin Impact 2.4 will help players by filling the void with good support and DPS.

First look of Yun Jin has officially been revealed at The Game Awards 2021, release confirmed in version 2.4!#TheGameAwards #GenshinImpact https://t.co/vHn8vphkt4

With a total of four banners coming in 2.4, the free characters will be a huge bonus for new players and veterans alike. Shops for the upcoming Lantern Rite will include three main currencies. However, items within the shop will include:

  • 6 types of launchable fireworks.
  • 9 special recipes for furniture
  • 3-star ascension gem fragments and talent books from Liyue
  • 1x Crown of Insight
  • Mora and Hero's Wit

The event itself is rumored to have a Waverider activity similar to 1.6, fireworks creation, a boss domain, and much more.

Genshin Impact 2.4 will go live on January 2022 following scheduled maintenance.

Edited by Saman
हिन्दी