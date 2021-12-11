Genshin Impact to give away free Ningguang skin in version 2.4 Lantern Rite event

Genshin Impact 2.4 is roughly a month away, and fans are already hyped for upcoming content. Known through reputed leakers within the community, the next update will contain a lot of stuff for the players to dig in. Some of them include a brand new location, new characters, banner reruns, events, and much more.
With a total of four banners scheduled for 2.4, Genshin Impact gamers have enough time to save up Primogems to pull for their favored characters. The most recent giveaways from miHoYo will also help push the pity.
However, there are more things to consider when it comes to upcoming content. Liyue's Lantern Rite festival returns to Genshin Impact, alongside free and paid skins.
Free Ningguang skin is obtainable in Genshin Impact 2.4 through an event
Genshin Impact introduced the concept of skins in 1.6 when the community got to see both free and paid cosmetics for Barbara and Jean. Similarly, fans can expect another set of skins to come in the 2.4 updates.
Users can pick up a free Ningguang skin after completing the Lantern Rite event. The cosmetic is titled "Orchid's Evening Gown".
In addition, the 5-star electro user, Keqing, will also be getting her costume. However, her skin won't be free. Similar to Jean, Keqing's "Opulent Splendor" skin can be purchased using Genesis Crystals via the in-game store.
Keqing and Ningguang have been playable characters in Genshin Impact since Day 1. After a year of runtime, it is safe to assume that numerous fans of these two Liyue characters will keep their eyes on the cosmetics.
Players can also expect the Keqing skin to have a small discount during the Lantern event, similar to the Jean skin during 1.6.
Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite in Liyue is an annual event held by miHoYo at the start of the year. It celebrates the Chinese New Year and has a special place in the hearts of Liyue residents.
The upcoming event in 2.4 will include:
- Smelting Fireworks
- Minigames based on Waveriders
- Wondrous Shadows
- Three-headed boss domain
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Genshin Impact 2.4 is scheduled for release in January 2022, following maintenance.