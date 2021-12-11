Genshin Impact to give away free Ningguang skin in version 2.4 Lantern Rite event

Genshin Impact 2.4 is roughly a month away, and fans are already hyped for upcoming content. Known through reputed leakers within the community, the next update will contain a lot of stuff for the players to dig in. Some of them include a brand new location, new characters, banner reruns, events, and much more.

With a total of four banners scheduled for 2.4, Genshin Impact gamers have enough time to save up Primogems to pull for their favored characters. The most recent giveaways from miHoYo will also help push the pity.

However, there are more things to consider when it comes to upcoming content. Liyue's Lantern Rite festival returns to Genshin Impact, alongside free and paid skins.

Free Ningguang skin is obtainable in Genshin Impact 2.4 through an event

Genshin Impact introduced the concept of skins in 1.6 when the community got to see both free and paid cosmetics for Barbara and Jean. Similarly, fans can expect another set of skins to come in the 2.4 updates.

Users can pick up a free Ningguang skin after completing the Lantern Rite event. The cosmetic is titled "Orchid's Evening Gown".

In addition, the 5-star electro user, Keqing, will also be getting her costume. However, her skin won't be free. Similar to Jean, Keqing's "Opulent Splendor" skin can be purchased using Genesis Crystals via the in-game store.

You can redeem a 4★ Liyue character with 1000 Firework Coins & 1000 Hydra Boss Coins. Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Fleeting Colors in Flight: Lantern Rite event with 4 themes:

1. Smelting fireworks (and suffer as a perfectionist)

2. Waverider minigames and mob camps in Guyun Stone Forest (similar to 1.6)

3. Wondrous Shadows - minigame similar to Shadowmatic

Ningguang's skin (Orchid's Evening Gown/纱中幽兰) can be obtained for free by completing Lantern Rite events. Keqing's skin (Opulent Splendor/霓裾翩跹) can be purchased with Genesis Crystals.

Keqing and Ningguang have been playable characters in Genshin Impact since Day 1. After a year of runtime, it is safe to assume that numerous fans of these two Liyue characters will keep their eyes on the cosmetics.

Players can also expect the Keqing skin to have a small discount during the Lantern event, similar to the Jean skin during 1.6.

#GenshinImpact #Genshinleaks #Inazuma Genshin Impact 2.4 is continuously seeing new leaks, and one reveal has now indicated that the Electro Sigil store is finally coming to Inazuma.

Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite in Liyue is an annual event held by miHoYo at the start of the year. It celebrates the Chinese New Year and has a special place in the hearts of Liyue residents.

The upcoming event in 2.4 will include:

Smelting Fireworks

Minigames based on Waveriders

Wondrous Shadows

Three-headed boss domain

Genshin Impact 2.4 is scheduled for release in January 2022, following maintenance.

