Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Shenhe and Yun Jin buffed after new beta patch

Aside from the gacha elements, Genshin Impact relies heavily on its combat mechanics. With over 40 playable characters, each of them wields unique powers and abilities to make each fight addictive.

Ranging from elemental reactions to leveling up talent and other buffs, building a character fully almost feels like seeing a child grow.

Genshin Impact 2.4 is also going to be releasing two new characters for the players to build. With numerous leaks surfacing online, everyone is excited for the upcoming chapter and companions.

Shenhe and Yun Jin will be the new characters getting released on January 5, and the community already seems to have an idea of their playstyles through leaks.

Genshin Impact 2.4 beta patch buffed up upcoming characters Shenhe and Yun Jin

The ongoing beta for Genshin Impact 2.4 has some interesting content to share with outside fans. Ranging from reruns to new characters and locations, the content just doesn't seem to end.

The data usually comes from reputed leakers among the community, who recently shared some of the information regarding changes in skills for both Shenhe and Yun Jin.

1) Shenhe changes

Shenhe, a 5-star Cryo polearm user, saw a few nerfs and buffs in her skills in the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta. Her normal attacks, with a total of five hits, saw a decline in damage. On the 5th hit, It went from 156% to 129%.

However, the elemental skill has undergone buffs in the beta, which are likely to stay once it goes live in the main game.

The new numbers for Shenhe's level 10 elemental skills are as follows:

Press skill damage has been buffed from 243.36% to 250.56%.

Overall damage bonus has been buffed from 76.752% to 82.1808%.

Shenhe's passive talent 'Spirit Communion Seal' will no longer have the following effect:

When either effect is active, activating either effect again will refresh the already-active effect's duration.

In addition, her second passive talent, 'Deific Embrace', will increase Cryo damage on an active character from 10% to 15%.

2) Yun Jin changes

Yun Jin is an upcoming 4-star Geo polearm user who also saw a few changes in her elemental skills and constellations. In terms of her skill, the hold-attack mechanic seems to have a few inclusions.

Yun Jin summons a shield based on her max HP, which can absorb any elemental or physical damage 150% more effectively.

The new patch adds to a new feature, where Yun Jin's shield will last until she unleashes her elemental skill. Her burst has also been buffed, lasting for 12 seconds instead of 10.

A 4-star character in Genshin Impact relies a bit more on their respective constellations. Yun Jin's second constellation underwent a total change, where casting her elemental burst will buff normal attacks of all party members by 15% for 12 seconds.

Genshin Impact 2.4 is all set to be released on January 5 with new locations, characters, and reruns.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar