Genshin Impact 2.4 update release date and expected character banners: Zhongli, Ganyu, and Xiao rerun leaks

Genshin Impact 2.4 is just a little over a month away, and leaks are already surfacing online. The community is on its toes regarding upcoming content next year, with a new area and many new characters already teased by reliable sources.

Aside from this, players will also get two new characters, Shenhe and Yun Jin.

However, Genshin Impact fans can rejoice once more as the upcoming 2.4 update is scheduled to bring in some of their favorite characters from Liyue. This is a chance for new players and veterans alike to gather a strong member for their party.

Players can expect Genshin Impact 2.4 to drop on January 5 following the usual maintenance.

Zhongli, Ganyu, and Xiao teased among other characters for Genshin Impact 2.4

Leaks have been a part of the community before any big update. While MiHoYo has officially announced some of the characters for 2.4, it simply doesn't end there as there are talks of reruns in the other half. Ubatcha, one of the most reliable sources for leaks on Twitter, addressed the possible releases in January:

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Explaining it further, ALL 4 of Shenhe / Zhongli / Xiao / Ganyu should be in 2.4 Banners.



I'm not sure if it would be Shenhe and Zhongli then Xiao and Ganyu OR Shenhe then Xiao and Ganyu and Zhongli but it's likelier to be the latter. Explaining it further, ALL 4 of Shenhe / Zhongli / Xiao / Ganyu should be in 2.4 Banners.I'm not sure if it would be Shenhe and Zhongli then Xiao and Ganyu OR Shenhe then Xiao and Ganyu and Zhongli but it's likelier to be the latter.

The Genshin Impact 2.4 update is also expected to introduce a new area called Enkanomiya. It is still unknown if the two new characters have anything to do with the region, but sources claim they might fit more with the upcoming Lantern Rite. Enkanomiya, however, will have a separate map layer like the Golden Archipelago with the only difference being that it will be permanent.

enzo. @gorqiu // genshin leaks (?)



I KNEW IT, I CALLED THAT IT WOULD BE A XIAO AND GANYU RERUN // genshin leaks (?)I KNEW IT, I CALLED THAT IT WOULD BE A XIAO AND GANYU RERUN https://t.co/SQYmsZK1jK

Zhongli, Ganyu, and Xiao are all famous names in the Genshin Impact community. While one of them already had a rerun, Ganyu and Xiao are still yet to get one. Considered the best DPS and support in the game, players will look to save primogems, as getting either of these three Liyue characters will prove extremely beneficial.

With the new Enkanomiya location and Lantern Rite event, there should be more than enough primogems for everyone to land any of the upcoming five-star characters in 2.4.

abc64ish @abc64fake



I think there is a lot of potential for it to be really good. abc64ish @abc64fake Enkanomiya is cool つ ◕_◕ ༽つ Enkanomiya is cool つ ◕_◕ ༽つ It's similar to the 1.6 archipelago in the sense that it's a separate world map layer and it has an atmosphere close to that found in domains.I think there is a lot of potential for it to be really good. twitter.com/abc64fake/stat… It's similar to the 1.6 archipelago in the sense that it's a separate world map layer and it has an atmosphere close to that found in domains. I think there is a lot of potential for it to be really good. twitter.com/abc64fake/stat…

Genshin Impact 2.4 is turning out to be a very eventful update considering all the leaks and rumors. Players will be getting a lot of content, with multiple reruns, new characters, and locations starting 5 January 2022.

Edited by Siddharth Satish