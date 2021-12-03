Genshin Impact Paimon painting from the new event has fans in splits

The newest event in Genshin Impact 2.3 has had a lot of unforgettable moments. From twists and turns to fun interactions between characters, the community got to see a lot of new sides unveiled with the newest quest. However, one of the most amusing parts of the event was the protagonist's attempt at painting his companion and friend Paimon.

Did you guys notice #NojimaKenji's awesome performance?

During this Genshin Impact quest, players are given several options regarding the painting that can be drawn on the canvas. From an out-of-brain approach to emergency food and an adorable flying pet, nothing seemed to lead to a good ending.

The community, on the other hand, were all laughs when the Traveler revealed their 'masterpiece' to viewers.

Community reacts to the Paimon paintings in Genshin Impact Shadow Amidst Snowstorms quest

Paimon is the first-ever NPC that the Traveler encounters within the game. What appears to be a floating fairy child, she accompanies players throughout the world of Teyvat and can be considered a deuteragonist to the main story. She acts as a mascot for the game, similar to Ai-Chan in Honkai Impact 3rd.

The latest quest, Shadows Amidst Snowstorms, shows a new side to a lot of previously known Mondstadt characters. Among them, Albedo got the most attention, seeing how the entire Dragonspine has been his domain since 1.2.

your paimon painting depends on the choices you make omg hahahaha here's mine:

However, in the second half of the quest, Albedo and the Traveler decided to showcase their artistic talents through paintings. Keeping Paimon as their model, what came out of the initial canvas was rather hilarious to the majority of the community. But Albedo quickly came to the rescue and fixed Paimon up later on.

DID ALBEDO REALLY JUST STAB A THING???? LIKE ITS A WHOPPERFLOWER BUT STILL. AN ACTUAL STAB????



also look at traveler's painting of Paimon,,

Paimon's painting from the new Genshin story chapter today is sending me

And it looks like we gonna have some different versions of this painting due to your choices

I chose Emergency Food hehehehe

#GenshinImpact #原神

In addition, players can also take Albedo's painting, and use it as an outdoor decoration in their respective Serenitea Pot realms. Some Travelers even got creative with the painting, pretending it to be her funeral.

Genshin Impact 2.3 Paimon's painting on the canvas (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 2.3 has also implemented a new system where players can import photos and screenshots in-game. It can be additionally handed with a photo frame on the wall.

please mihoyo give us more resin so i don't end up getting distracted and directing a funeral for paimon again

The Genshin Impact community is known for its innovative and creative nature. Amidst miHoYo's way of cracking jokes on everyone's favorite emergency food, others took it a step above by getting ingenious with the game's mechanics.

Edited by Atul S