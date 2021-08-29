Genshin Impact Quiz guide for "A Thousand questions with Paimon" event: Where to find all the answers?

Genshin Impact has relaunched the "A Thousand Questions with Paimon" event ahead of the highly-anticipated 2.1 update. Unlike other in-game events, players have to visit a web link and answer ten trivia-based multiple choice questions.

Answering each question grants 5000 Mora, which means 10 correct answers could reward players with 50,000 Mora. The event will be live for three days, and players can possibly collect 150,000 Mora by the end of it.

Having said that, the Genshin Impact community is currently struggling to find the answers to many questions.

Here's a quick guide to finding all the answers and completing the A Thousand Questions with Paimon event with ease.

All the answers for A Thousand Questions with Paimon event in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has ensured that players around the world will get a mix of simple and mind-boggling questions at the Paimon Quiz event.

There are a plethora of unique questions that players can get during the three days of participation. Luckily, Sora Hoshina has answered all the queries on HoYo Lab.

The writer has added a document that currently contains answers to 310 questions. More answers are constantly being added to the doc, and players can also help Sora Hoshina.

Anyone who helps the author in collecting answers can get their name added to the Hall of Glory.

Some popular questions in the Paimon Quiz event

Here are some questions from the "A Thousand Questions with Paimon" event in Genshin Impact that hit players with nostalgia, and makes them remember exciting quests.

1) What is Fischl’s position at the Adventurers’ Guild?

Answer: Investigator

2) Xingqiu is the young master of the…

Answer: Feiyun Merchants Guild

3) In Jean's Story Quest, "Leo Minor Chapter," what is the name of Margaret's lost cat?

Answer: Prince

Questions surrounding basic combat

Jean in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

On the flip side, there are some questions that compelled players to remember the basic rules of combat in Genshin Impact:

1) Which of the following methods does not raise your Adventure Rank?

Answer: Defeating monsters

2) Which of the following materials cannot be dropped by a Primo Geovishap?

Answer: Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

3) Before entering the Spiral Abyss, you can consume food to strengthen your characters and improve combat performance once you are inside.

Answer: False

Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

4) Which of the following statements about artifacts is false?

Answer: We can obtain Sand of Eons that increase Elemental DMG

5) Which of the following statements about Plunging Attacks is false?

Answer: Plunging Attacks can only deal AOE Physical DMG.

Characters and abilities

Lastly, these are some popular questions based on characters and their abilities:

1) Who is the owner of the best pharmacy in Liyue?

Answer: Baizhu

2) Xiao's Talent Transcension: Gravity Defier guarantees that Xiao will never take damage from a Plunging Attack.

Answer: False

3) Beidou's Elemental Burst "Stormbreaker" creates a Thunderbeast's Targe around her. Which of the following statements about Thunderbeast's Targe is false?

Answer: Thunderbeast's Targe absorbs DMG and has 250% Absorption against Electro DMG

4) True or false: Fischl's Elemental Skill summons Oz to assist her in battle. Oz attacks with Freikugel, which can trigger the Elemental Skill DMG bonus given by The Stringless.

Answer: True

5) "Xingqiu's Passive Talent, Flash of Genius, allows him to sometimes refund materials used in crafting Talent Enhancement Materials."

Answer: True

Questions in Paimon Quiz Event in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

It is worth noting that Paimon gives players many chances to answer all ten questions in a day. To gain these extra chances, they have to complete some tasks.

Tasks to get extra chances in Paimon Quiz Event (Image via miHoYo)

All in all, the A Thousand Questions With Paimon event in Genshin Impact is a great way for players to not only test their in-game knowledge, but also get a massive amount of Mora for character building.

