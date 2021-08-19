What are the uses of Naku Weed in Genshin Impact?

Naku Weed in Genshin Impact is a local specialty of the Inazuma region. It is a fragile flower protected by extensions of leaves and can be found in the jungles of Tatarasuna.

Since Naku Weed is a new item, many players are confused about its usage in the game. Consequently, they're unsure about investing their time in farming the Naku Weed.

From ascension to crafting, here's how players can make the most out of Naku Weed in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact characters that use Naku Weed for ascension

As of now, there's only one character that requires Naku Weed as an ascension material. It is the latest five-star Pyro bow user, Yoimiya.

Yoimiya's banner, Tapestry of Golden Flames, is live at the moment. A plethora of players who have unlocked her definitely realize the importance of Naku Weed in Genshin Impact.

Tapestry of Golden Flames banner in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Yoimiya needs a total of 168 Naku Weeds to get fully ascended. She is undoubtedly a great DMG dealer, but her banner failed to be as successful as Ayaka owing to many reasons.

Many players are saving their Primogems for Baal, who will arrive in the 2.1 patch. As a result, they are avoiding spending a lot on Yoimiya's banner. Moreover, the Genshin Impact community still prefers Polearm, Catalyst, Sword, and Claymore users over bow characters.

Regardless, players who have unlocked Yoimiya can easily unleash her true potential with the Naku Weed.

Here's an interactive map with all the Naku Weed locations on the Inazuma islands:

From the Mikage Furnace to Mt. Yogou, players can farm 59 Naku Weeds in a single try. Moreover, five flowers are available for purchase from Aoi in Inazuma city.

Use of Naku Weeds in crafting

Naku Weeds help craft one of the most important exploration tools in Genshin Impact. The Electrocolous Resonance Stone is a consumable gadget that is used to search for nearby Electrocoli.

Electrocoli in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Inazuma is a new region, and a majority of players still haven't explored it completely. To make the journey easier, they should craft an Electrocolus Resonance Stone with the following ingredients:

Naku Weed x5

Sakura Bloom x5

Amethyst Lump x5

The recipe for the resonance stone is available as a reputation reward in Inazuma.

It is safe to assume that the Naku Weed will work as an ascension material for upcoming Inazuma characters. Hence, players can start farming the item as soon as possible.

Edited by Srijan Sen