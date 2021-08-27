5 most anticipated Genshin Impact characters as playable additions, post-update 2.1

With Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kujou Sara, Aloy, and Raiden Shogun/Baal on the way as playable characters in Genshin Impact’s 2.1 updates, players are eagerly looking forward to what the new story expansion will bring.

With the Inazuma arc soon to reach its conclusion, the community is curious about the story's progression from here.

Apart from the narrative flow, fans are curious about the playable characters that miHoYo might introduce after Genshin Impact patch 2.1 goes live. The event concludes with the release of Aloy.

Upcoming playable character releases in Genshin Impact

1) Signora

image via Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players first run into Signora during the Prologue in Mondstadt, where she comes to take Veni/Barbatos’ Gnosis.

Like Childe, Signora is a part of the Fatui Harbingers tasked by the cryo Archon, the Tsaritsa, to collect all the other gnosis in Teyvat. However, unlike Childe, Signora is not a playable character just yet, and many in the community feel that her banner is quite close by, perhaps after the Inazuma arc.

miHoYo has already announced that Signora will be arriving as a weekly boss in Genshin Impact’s 2.1 updates, and this is all the more reason why players feel she could be one of the next playable characters.

2) Yae Miko

image via Genshin Impact

Yae Miko is also highly anticipated by the Genshin Impact community, and many feel that her banner might be on the way soon.

Yae Miko, also known as Guuji Yae, is the owner of the Yae Publishing House and was first mentioned in the game by Raiden Shogun/Baal when the Electro Archon speaks to Zhongli/Morax.

Yae is portrayed as an old friend of both these Archons, and it will be quite interesting to see just how her character will be handled by miHoYo in the Inazuma arc.

3) Scaramouche

Image via Genshin Impact

Scaramouche, the sixth Fatui Harbinger, made his first appearance in the Genshin Impacts Unreconciled Stars event, and there has not been much information on him since.

He was the main antagonist in the event, and his subordinates do not like him in the Fatui. Many feel that he has a disagreeable temper.

Scaramouche is portrayed to be incredibly powerful. Like in the case of Childe, many feel that this Harbinger, too, will be getting his own banner once the story progresses further.

4) Thoma

Image via Genshin Impact

Thom, the chief retainer of the Kamisato clan, is also another character that many players feel will soon be playable once miHoYo delves a bit more with the lore.

Not much is known about Thoma, except that he is very observant of people and carries a Pyro vision of his best.

His blond hair sets him apart from the rest of the Inazuma citizens, and many feel that Thoma can be a great addition to the roster of playable characters.

5) Baizhu

image via Genshin Impact

The speculation around Baizhu finally becoming a playable character in Genshin Impact is the strongest.

The owner of Bufu Pharmacy in Liyue was first introduced in the Archon quest of chapter 1, Act 2, and he is known to have expert knowledge in traditional herbal medicine.

Some noteworthy appearances are:

- Madame Ping

- Baizhu

- Cloud Retainer

- Xiangling's Guoba — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) August 24, 2021

He can definitely be the next healer character in the game, and fans are very much looking forward to his next appearance. Some leaks suggest that he will be dopping in during the Moonchase Festival.

