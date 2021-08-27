Genshin Impact reveals Aloy, the next Burst-support character, in 2.1 update

With the Genshin Impact 2.1 update around the corner, miHoYo has finally introduced Aloy, who will be dropping in Teyvat once the expansion goes live.

Aloy has been highly anticipated by the Genshin Impact community ever since she was teased as a part of Inazuma’s storyline. Fans were quite curious about how the character from Horizon Zero Dawn would translate into the game.

Hi Travelers~

Today, we'd like to introduce to you a heroine from another world — Aloy!



See Full Details >>>https://t.co/Pc8NTebIU7#GenshinImpact

In a recent tweet, miHoYo showcased parts of her bio and what fans can look forward to when her banner finally goes live.

However, it’s important to note that Aloy’s banner will initially launch for the PlayStation alone, with the rest of the player base getting it when the next update hits.

Aloy in Genshin Impact: What is known so far?

Genshin Impact Aloy bio

Much like the protagonist, Aloy will be portrayed as a Traveler in Genshin Impact, who has arrived in a new world full of “never before seen challenges.”

She will retain her characteristics of an outcast turned machine hunter from Horizon Zero Dawn, and part of her skillset will also translate into miHoYo’s flagship title.

Abilities

Genshin Impact AloyBasic Attacks

Normal attack: Aloy will be able to perform up to four consecutive shots with a bow.

Aloy will be able to perform up to four consecutive shots with a bow. Charged attack: Players can use Aloy to aim with a precise shot, dealing increased damage. Frost will accumulate on the arrowhead as the weapon is charged and inflict cryo damage when fully stacked.

Players can use Aloy to aim with a precise shot, dealing increased damage. Frost will accumulate on the arrowhead as the weapon is charged and inflict cryo damage when fully stacked. Plunging attack: Fires off arrows in mid-air while striking the ground and inflicts an area of effect damage upon impact.

Genshin Impact Aloy Elemental Attack: Frozen Wilds

Aloy’s elemental attack will allow her to throw a Freeze Bomb that explodes on contact, dealing cryo damage.

Additionally, the bomb will split into several chilled water bomblets on impact, either exploding on contact with enemies or exploding on their own after a few seconds. Whenever a Freeze Bomb or chilled bomb hits the opponent, they have an attack debuff, and Aloy generates one coil stack. She will be able to generate one stack per 0.1 seconds.

Each stack will increase Alay’s basic attack damage, and on reaching four stacks, she gets additional bonus damage stats, and her normal attacks are changed to cryo from physical. This is called the Rushing Ice state.

However, Aloy’s stacks will get cleared during this state, and Genshin Impact players will not generate new coils. The coil effects will clear 30 seconds after Aloy leaves or disengages from battle.

A new challenge with new goals! Take part in the Paimon Quiz Event from HoYoLAB each day and answer questions correctly to win Mora!



A new challenge with new goals! Take part in the Paimon Quiz Event from HoYoLAB each day and answer questions correctly to win Mora!

Click here to take part in the event >>> https://t.co/qA8Q9sSWAh#GenshinImpact

Genshin Impact Aloy Elemental Burst: Prophecies of Dawn

Aloy’s Burst is pretty simple but inflicts an incredible amount of cryo damage. Her ultimate will allow her to throw a cryo-filled power cell at enemies, which can only be detonated by using an arrow.

On detonating it, the power cell will explode, dealing area of effect cryo damage.

Genshin Impact Aloy passive talents

Easy Does It : Players with Aloy in their party will not startle small animals when she is in the party.

: Players with Aloy in their party will not startle small animals when she is in the party. Combat Override : Every Frozen Wilds coil stack will give Aloy an increased 16% damage. Additionally, her party members will get an 8% boost to their damage as well.

: Every Frozen Wilds coil stack will give Aloy an increased 16% damage. Additionally, her party members will get an 8% boost to their damage as well. Strong Strike: Aloy’s Rushin State will be increasing her bonus damage by 3.5% every second. However, she can only attain a max of a 35% increase.

Genshin Impact Aloy’s Signature weapon: The Predator Bow

How to Obtain the Weapon Predator (Bow)

Unfortunately for Genshin Impact gamers who do not run it on a PlayStation console, Aloy’s signature weapon, the Predator Bow, will not be up for grabs.

The bow’s design was taken from Horizon Zero Dawn and will be exclusively accessible for PlayStation users from update 2.2.

PS players who have already reached or surpassed Adventure Rank 20 will get the bow via the in-game mail as soon as patch 2.1 goes live.

