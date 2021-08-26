Genshin Impact’s Aloy: All release dates, skills, gameplay and Gamescom 2021 highlights

Gamescom 2021 showcased Aloy in Genshin Impact while repeating already known information on her skills, gameplay and release date.

It's nothing too spectacular or new for Genshin Impact fans, but it's still one half of the major announcements showcased at Gamescom 2021. Aloy was shown for about a minute, which included footage of her general gameplay and a confirmation of when PS4 and PS5 owners can expect to get her.

Aloy will be a free 5-star Cryo Bow user, so it will be exciting for Genshin Impact players to get the character for free. She comes from the Horizon Zero Dawn series, and will be the first crossover character in Genshin Impact.

All the information revealed at Gamescom 2021 about Aloy in Genshin Impact

The YouTube video above showcases the entire Gamescom 2021 section related to Genshin Impact. Aloy is covered in the first half of the video, which lasts for about a minute. It showcases her release date and a quick snippet of her general gameplay.

It doesn't provide stats on her attacks, and is strictly a video demonstrating what Aloy can do in Genshin Impact, and when she will be available for PS4 and PS5 players. It's a simple trailer, which has also led to some fans being annoyed that it's all they got from Gamescom 2021.

Everything shown in the video still aligns with what's known about her from the leaks. Hence, Genshin Impact players who have done their research can still expect Aloy to work similarly.

All release dates

Aloy's release date in Genshin Impact on the PS4 and PS5 (Image via Gamescom)

Aloy is confirmed to debut in Genshin Impact on 1 September 2021 for Playstation owners. She will only be available on the PS4 and PS5 at this date. Her appearance at Gamescom 2021 doesn't discuss her later release dates, but Genshin Impact fans should know that she will arrive on other platforms around 13 October 2021.

Emphasis should be made on the fact that she will be unlocked for free. PS4 and PS5 users will get her before players on other platforms can, but she will still be free for all Genshin Impact players when she is finally released.

Aloy gameplay and skills

Aloy's animations look nice (Image via Gamescom)

Gamescom 2021 briefly showcased Aloy in Genshin Impact. Players can hear her voice and watch her idle animation before she launches a quick volley of normal attacks against some Hilichurls.

There are a few cool cinematic shots of her attacks before the video moves into showing off her Elemental Skill. She throws a Freeze Bomb, which confirms that she is a Cryo Bow user.

The overall trailer is nicely done, although it doesn't provide any new information for Genshin Impact fans that have been following the leaks. The rest of the Genshin Impact portion at Gamescom 2021 covered a Genshin Imapct concert known as the Melodies of an Endless Journey.

Edited by Siddharth Satish