The Unforged in Genshin Impact: Stats, passive effect, leaked release date and more

Genshin Impact 2.1 will soon bring new banner rotations, and according to a new leak, The Unforged will reappear on an upcoming banner.

The Unforged is a 5-star claymore in Genshin Impact and is only available on select weapon banners. For some characters, The Unforged is a great weapon that boosts their defensive capabilities as well as their DPS. However, this claymore isn’t exactly a fan favorite in the Genshin Impact community, and many would have preferred a different 5-star weapon to return in 2.1.

The Unforged release date in Genshin Impact 2.1

⚠️ GENSHIN IMPACT LEAKS ⚠️



CHARACTER BANNER

✅ Raiden Shogun

✅ Kujou Sara

✅ Xiangling

✅ Sucrose



WEAPON BANNER

✅ Engulfing Lightning (Polearm)

✅ The Unforged (Claymore)#GenshinImpact #原神 #Baal pic.twitter.com/6bCQ1yug49 — Genshin Update (@GenshinUpdate) August 26, 2021

The Unforged was originally released in a weapon banner back in December 2020, and it’s yet to reappear in Genshin Impact’s gacha to this day. However, a new leak predicts The Unforged will appear alongside the soon-to-be-released Engulfing Lightning in a weapon banner. If this is true, The Unforged will be released once again on 1 September 2021.

The Unforged stats and ability

The Unforged’s base attack is the lowest among 5-star claymores, next to Wolf’s Gravestone. While Wolf’s Gravestone compensates for this by having an incredible passive effect, The Unforged gets by with an ATK% substat. At level 90, The Unforged has a base attack of 608, and an ATK% bonus of 49.6%.

The Unforged at level 90 (Image via Youtube/GTRConcept)

Unfortunately, The Unforged’s passive ability is rather niche. At Refinement 1, it increases shield strength by 20%, and hitting enemies earns a 4% ATK buff for eight seconds. If The Unforged’s user has a shield up, this attack buff doubles.

Players who use Noelle, Beidou or Xinyan as their main DPS should consider wishing for The Unforged in version 2.1. These shielding characters can make full use of The Unforged’s passive effect to obtain huge buffs to their attack stat. The Unforged can still work with other claymore DPS characters, but there are certainly better weapon options.

Most players who plan to wish from the upcoming weapon banner are likely hoping for Engulfing Lightning. Baal has been a highly-anticipated character, and this polearm will be an incredible weapon for her to wield.

Since The Unforged is so niche in its ability, many players were disappointed to hear about its upcoming return. It seems players would have preferred a more well-rounded weapon on the banner instead, in case they miss out on Engulfing Lightning.

I never encountered someone using the Unforged. https://t.co/Y0uyiJbZvo — Miio (@Miiokzr) August 26, 2021

So wrong adding the unforged to the weapon banner... https://t.co/uxrLsvb1NY — bran (@manatriggers) August 26, 2021

Imagine getting the unforged instead of grass cutter pic.twitter.com/6rOvTeTVGh — blu (@MaromaSamsa) August 26, 2021

Despite the negativity surrounding The Unforged’s return to Genshin Impact, it is still a fairly good weapon. Players who get The Unforged in 2.1 should consider using it on a team with Zhongli or Diona to ensure constant shields.

When the claymore-user is paired with one of these shield supports, The Unforged’s full potential can be used to deal high damage numbers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish